Harmanpreet, India coaches fight with umpires after Amelia Kerr controversially called back despite being run out

A massive controversy erupted on Friday during India's opening Women's T20 World Cup game against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium when Amelia Kerr was controversially called back despite being run out by Harmanpreet Kaur. Umpires' act left India captain and coaches livid as they furiously argued with them, resulting in a match delay. Controversy erupted during India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match

The incident happened in the final ball of the 14th over when Kerr slapped the length ball from Deepti Sharma towards long-off for a single. Harmanpreet collected the ball and was running in when New Zealand batters suddenly decided to take a second run. The India captain, realising it, threw the ball straight towards wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who dived to complete the run-out of Kerr.

India burst into jubilant celebration as Kerr made his way back to the pavilion before being stopped by the third umpire. Harmanpreet, initially baffled, and later furious, walked towards the umpire, who explained that the ball was dead.

The India captain seemingly refused to accept it as she had a lengthy argument with the match officials. India head coach Amul Mazumdar too was left puzzled over what had unfolded in Dubai as he and the fellow India coaches had a word with the third umpire, where Harmanpreet joined in as well, along with her deputy Smriti Mandhana, before the players were told to get back on the field and resume the match.

Amelia Kerr doesn't last long

Two deliveries after her run-out survival, the New Zealand batter was dismissed by Renuka Thakur. Kerr looked to go over extra cover against the fuller delivery from the fast bowler, but ended up holing it out to Pooja Vastrakar.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat first after which the opening pair of Suzie Bates and Plimmer smashed a 50-run stand, before India bounced back with two quick wickets after the powerplay.

New Zealand eventually finished with 161/4 after an unbeaten knock of 57 from captain Devine, a knock comprising seven boundaries in 36 balls.