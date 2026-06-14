Harmanpreet Kaur refuses to be drawn into handshake controversy ahead of Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match

Harmanpreet Kaur's India will begin their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on Sunday evening against arch-rival Pakistan. The matches between these two teams have been lopsided in India's favour, but just because it's Pakistan, the Women in Blue cannot afford to take it easy. And since the match is between India and Pakistan, the handshake question is once again popping up. It remains to be seen whether the players from both teams extend customary pre-match and post-match greetings, but as of now, it looks highly unlikely. Harmanpreet Kaur refused to be drawn into the handshake chatter (HT_PRINT)

Ever since the Asia Cup last year, players from both the men's and women's teams have not shaken hands with Pakistan players, given the current political climate. The stance taken by Suryakumar Yadav's team during the Asia Cup last year was repeated at the Women's World Cup, U19 World Cup, Rising Stars Asia Cup, and the Men's T20 World Cup. The same is expected to be followed in the Women's T20 World Cup as well.

On the eve of the Women's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, India skipper Harmanpreet was asked whether there would be handshakes on Sunday evening and whether there had been any sort of communication from the BCCI.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur fires back when asked if Women's T20 World Cup is her last

“Well, I think we are here for cricket, and we only talk about cricket; except for cricket, we don't talk about anything, and I don't even think about anything except cricket. Cricket has been our dream from day one, and we only talk about it. For tomorrow's game, we are thinking of it as just another game we are going to play,” Harmanpreet told reporters.

“Definitely pressure is going to be there, which I earlier agreed to that, whenever we play against Pakistan, pressure will be there — but at the same time it's only about how we are going to enjoy that pressure because in any International game, pressure is going to be there; it's only about giving your 100% in that game and enjoying each and every moment,” she added.

India favourites India are the clear favourites heading into the game, given their favourable head-to-head record and recent form. India has a 13-3 record against Pakistan in T20Is and leads 6-2 in Women's T20 World Cups. However, Harmanpreet admitted there is always pressure in matches against Pakistan.

“I won’t say there’s no pressure, there is pressure. Since I started watching cricket, as a supporter I have felt that pressure, and now that we play it’s even more. But at the same time we always say that the more we enjoy this game the better it is for us, because we are the lucky ones who are picked for this big occasion and we just want to enjoy ourselves on the field,” said Harmanpreet.

“I think, more than anything, it is another game we are going to play tomorrow and we just want to play our best cricket,” she added.

Speaking of India, the Women in Blue are Group A alongside Australia, Bangladesh, South Africa, Pakistan and the Netherlands.