Harmanpreet Kaur retained as India captain amid sacking speculations, star player to miss ODIs vs NZ due to 12th exams

Harmanpreet Kaur has been retained as the captain of the Indian women's team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, set to begin on October 24 in Ahmedabad. Despite India's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup earlier this year, where questions were raised about Harmanpreet's future as captain, the selectors have decided to continue backing her leadership as India prepares for the 2025 ODI World Cup, which they will host. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium(AP)

The series against New Zealand will serve as a crucial starting point in India's preparations for the prestigious global event. Alongside the regular faces, the selectors have preferred to inject fresh blood into the squad by naming four uncapped players who have impressed in domestic and India A tours.

Among the newcomers are Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satgare, Priya Mishra, and Saima Thakor. Thakor, a promising pacer, has already gained experience in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), and her inclusion adds depth to India's fast-bowling attack.

Veteran opener Smriti Mandhana, who endured a tough time in the T20 World Cup, has been named vice-captain for the series. Mandhana, a key pillar of India's batting lineup, will be eager to return to form as the team embarks on their World Cup preparations.

Richa Ghosh to skip due to 12th exams

However, the squad will miss the services of wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who is unavailable due to her 12th standard board exams. All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been rested for the series, while Asha Sobhana was not considered for selection owing to injury.

In a potential first, Uma Chetry, who has featured in four T20 Internationals, is also in the squad and may make her ODI debut during the series. The matches will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, marking a high-profile occasion as India looks to build momentum ahead of the World Cup.

With the inclusion of fresh faces and a blend of experience, the series promises to be an essential platform for the Indian team to identify and refine their combinations for next year's mega tournament.