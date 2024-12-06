Harshit Rana miffed, gestures angrily as lights go off twice at Adelaide Oval during Day 1 of pink-ball Test

The lights went off twice at the Adelaide Oval during the final session on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test between India and Australia on Friday. The incident happened during the 18th over of the Australian innings which was bowled by Harshit Rana with Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne. The first stoppage in play came after the second delivery of the 18th over. However, the halt lasted just two minutes and the proceedings began soon after. Lights go off at the Adelaide Oval during pink-ball Test between India and Australia. (Screengrab - X )

However, the surroundings completely became dark once again after the fourth ball in the same over. Once the lights went out again, Harshit Rana was not pleased at all and the expressions on his face clearly showed that he was miffed.

As soon as the lights went out, Harshit Rana was also seen gesturing with his hands, expressing his displeasure with what transpired in the middle.

On the other hand, the crowd entertained themselves by switching their mobile phone torches on. The second break lasted for about 5-7 minutes. The lights came back on and the play resumed in the final session.

Former Australia opening batter David Warner made a joke out of the situation, saying, “Someone clearly hasn't paid their bills.”

India bowled out for 180 in the first innings

In the Adelaide Test, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the batters were unable to make it count and the visitors were bundled out for 180 in the second session of Day 1.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc continued his love affair with the pink ball as he returned with six wickets. The left-arm seamer picked up the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Starc dismissed left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal on the opening ball of the Test. With this, the seamer got his revenge on India's opening batter who had famously remarked in the first Test, saying that Starc was bowling “too slow.”

For India, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with a knock of 42. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill also chipped in with handy contributions of 37 and 31.

Earlier, India had won the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 295 runs and the visitors are now looking to extend their lead to 2-0 in the five-match series.