Hasan Ali's bail-swapping trick sparks funny moment as Sam Hain and Jonny Bairstow join in during County Championship

A light-hearted but unusual moment involving Hasan Ali, Sam Hain and Jonny Bairstow caught attention during Yorkshire’s County Championship Division One clash against Warwickshire at Scarborough, as the players engaged in a brief bail-swapping exchange late on the final day.

Sam Hain, Jonny Bairstow and Hasan Ali engaged in a hilarious three-man exchange of bail-swapping in the County Championship.(Screen grab from X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place during Warwickshire’s fourth-innings resistance at North Marine Road, with Yorkshire pushing hard for victory after setting a target of 453. Sam Hain, who had become the major obstacle in Yorkshire’s path, was occupying the crease and frustrating the hosts with a determined defensive effort.

In an attempt to change Yorkshire’s luck, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali walked up to the striker’s end after completing his follow-through and switched the bails around. The act appeared to be in the same playful, superstitious spirit made famous by Stuart Broad during the 2023 Ashes, when the England seamer had changed the bails before a breakthrough.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Hain, however, was having none of it. The Warwickshire batter calmly walked towards the stumps and put the bails back in their original position. But the exchange did not end there. Jonny Bairstow, who was behind the stumps for Yorkshire, then ran in and switched the bails around again, drawing amusement from those watching the moment unfold. Hain frustrates Yorkshire despite late pressure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hain, however, was having none of it. The Warwickshire batter calmly walked towards the stumps and put the bails back in their original position. But the exchange did not end there. Jonny Bairstow, who was behind the stumps for Yorkshire, then ran in and switched the bails around again, drawing amusement from those watching the moment unfold. Hain frustrates Yorkshire despite late pressure {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The bail-swapping episode came in the middle of a tense final-day finish. Yorkshire had declared their second innings at 246 for 6 after making 469 in the first innings, leaving Warwickshire with a mammoth chase of 453. Warwickshire were never truly chasing the target in the final stretch, but they had to bat time to deny Yorkshire a win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bail-swapping episode came in the middle of a tense final-day finish. Yorkshire had declared their second innings at 246 for 6 after making 469 in the first innings, leaving Warwickshire with a mammoth chase of 453. Warwickshire were never truly chasing the target in the final stretch, but they had to bat time to deny Yorkshire a win. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hain played the central role in that resistance. He scored 69 off 218 balls, soaking up pressure and blunting Yorkshire’s attack for a long period. His dismissal, caught at short-leg off Dom Bess with Warwickshire 266 for 6, briefly lifted Yorkshire’s hopes with nearly 19 overs still remaining.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Matthew Revis then removed Ed Barnard, who made 58, to leave Warwickshire under pressure. But the lower order managed to hold firm as Warwickshire finished on 333 for 8, securing a draw.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi spared, but Vishen Halambage, who fought with Indian teen, pays for his actions

The match eventually ended with Yorkshire taking 16 points and Warwickshire 12. For Yorkshire, it was a frustrating result after they had dominated large parts of the contest and created enough pressure on the final evening to threaten a late win. For Warwickshire, it was a valuable escape built around Hain’s concentration and the lower order’s survival.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bail-swapping moment did not alter the result, but it became one of the more memorable visuals of the match. What began as Hasan Ali’s attempt to bring a bit of superstition into the contest quickly turned into a playful three-man exchange, with Hain and Bairstow both joining the act before the match moved back into its tense final-day rhythm.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON