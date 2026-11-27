Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed a word of caution regarding Jasprit Bumrah, saying the pacer didn't look threatening with the second new ball on Day 1 of the second Test at Christchurch on Friday.

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah reacts during play on day one of the second Test. (AP) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 32-year-old's pace was relatively down in the final session at the Hagley Oval, with speeds hovering in the 127-130 kmph range. Throughout the day, Bumrah was also seen bowling with a different run-up, and his non-bowling arm was also quite different compared to other times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Bumrah, who picked up five wickets in the series opener in Wellington, didn't take a single wicket on the opening day of the second Test. Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Washington Sundar and Gurnoor Brar were among the wickets, with New Zealand ending Day 1 at 246/5 with Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell in the middle.

“With the second new ball, he hasn't looked even dangerous like he did with the first new ball. Wellington first day, he looked really threatening, and even in the second innings, he looked threatening,” Gavaskar told the broadcaster after stumps.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “When the second new ball came, it didn't seem that he had that zip or anything. He has bowled 15 or 16 overs (19 overs); maybe he was feeling the effects. That is where India is struggling. If you are not going to get wickets with the second new ball, then you would have to spend longer hours in the field,” he added. Different run-ups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When the second new ball came, it didn't seem that he had that zip or anything. He has bowled 15 or 16 overs (19 overs); maybe he was feeling the effects. That is where India is struggling. If you are not going to get wickets with the second new ball, then you would have to spend longer hours in the field,” he added. Different run-ups {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The opening day of the final Test of the series also witnessed Bumrah experimenting with two or three different run-ups. At one stage, there was no stutter as well.

“Quite interesting to see. It would be interesting to hear his take on it. Even with the slight change in action, I think it must be a rhythm thing. He was pretty accurate; maybe it was something about running in straight lines, and the fascinating thing that I found was he changed from one setup to the other in between deliveries,” said New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on air.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, Gavaskar downplayed the incident, saying it might just be about trying to break the rhythm of the batter.

“The second time he starts running in, he has a smile on his face. Sometimes bowlers try to do something different to throw the batter off,” said the former India captain.

Akash Deep was asked about the same, and the India pacer said that Bumrah was doing it even during training sessions. “He's Bumrah. If he's doing something, then there must be some thought behind it. What can we comment on that? He was even doing it in the practice sessions, so there must be some plans in his mind,” said Akash, who picked up two wickets on Day 1.

Bumrah didn't feature in the ODI series before the New Zealand Tests. He had last represented India in an ODI series against England in July.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}