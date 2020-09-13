‘Have another 5 to 7 years max’: S Sreesanth vows to return as ban ends

cricket

Sep 13, 2020

Fast bowler S Sreesanth, whose ban for his involvement in the IPL Spot-Fixing scandal of 2013 ended recently, is determined to give his best shot at playing cricket once again. Sreesanth, who last played for India in 2011, in a tweet, mentioned that he is keen to playing professional cricket once again, and whichever team he gets an opportunity to play for, the 37-year-old will give it his all, give he doesn’t have more than five to seven years of cricket left in him.

“I’m completely free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most. Will give my very best to every ball I ball even it’s just practice. Just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I’ve got nd I will give the very best to any team I play,” Sreesanth tweeted.

Sreesanth’s sentence, which was eventually a life ban, was reduced to seven years in August of 2019 after BCCI Ombudsman Justice (retired) DK Jain made the call. In an order passed on August 7 last year, Jain said “ends of justice” would be met by making it a seven-year suspension and letting him play next year. “...for Mr. Sreesanth, who is now in his late thirties, his prime years as a Cricketer, particularly as a fast bowler may already be over,” Jain had reasoned in his order.

”... I am of the view that banning Mr. Sreesanth from participating in any kind of commercial Cricket or from associating with any activities of the BCCI or its affiliates, for a period of seven years with effect from 13.09.2013, i.e. the date from which, the period of ban imposed by the Disciplinary Committee had commenced, will meet the ends of justice,” Jain’s order stated.

In June, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to consider controversial fast bowler S Sreesanth for the Ranji Trophy season 2020-21, whose status is currently up in the air due to the Covid-19 pandemic and included him in the squad of probables. The consideration though will be dependent on the paceman clearing fitness trials, according to Kerala coach and former India bowler Tinu Yohanan.

Sreesanth had also expressed his desire to play next year’s IPL and named the teams he wished to play for. “Obviously I will put my name in IPL 2021 Auction,” Sreesanth told CricTracker in an Instagram live session.

“I will play for whatever team I get picked. But, as a cricket fan, it’s Men In Blue Mumbai Indians, because of Sachin Paaji, I played cricket to meet Sachin Tendulkar. If I get an opportunity to play for Mumbai Indians, why not, it will be a great thing to learn from Sachin paaji from dressing room.”