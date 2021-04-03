Home / Cricket / He asserted Pakistan were going to play the final: Harbhajan recalls when Akhtar wanted tickets for 2011 World Cup final
cricket

He asserted Pakistan were going to play the final: Harbhajan recalls when Akhtar wanted tickets for 2011 World Cup final

'Akhtar told me the night before the match that he wants some tickets for his family and relatives from Pakistan. He asserted that they (Pakistan) were going to play the final in Mumbai. I replied 'If you are going to Mumbai, then where are we going?' Harbhajan said.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 09:00 AM IST
File image of Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh.(Getty Images)

India’s 2011 World Cup win is still remembered fondly by the fans of cricket. Led by MS Dhoni, India defeated Sri Lanka to lift the World Cup after a gap of 28 years. India also became the first country to win the tournament at home. Dhoni’s six off Nuwan Kulasekera in the 49th over of the final is a moment that is still etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans.

Before facing Sri Lanka, India had faced Pakistan in the semi-finals of 2011 World Cup. The arch-rivals were in great form leading up to the match as both nations eyed a spot in the finals. It was eventually India who managed to trump Pakistan by 29 runs to book their tickets for the final in Mumbai.

READ | Ganguly contributed even though he had retired: Pragyan Ojha highlights former captain's role in India's 2011 World Cup

However, Harbhajan remembered a moment before the match where Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar asked him to arrange tickets for the semis and finals. This is how Harbhajan responded after Akhtar asserted that Pakistan are going to play the final in Mumbai.

"Shoaib Akhtar told me the night before the match that he wants some tickets for his family and relatives from Pakistan. So I said no problem, and I called PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) and somehow arranged some four tickets for him. When I went to give them to him, he said 'It will be great if you can arrange four tickets for the final as well,” Harbhajan said in an interview with Sports Today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Five uncapped players with most runs in IPL 2020

West Indies, Sri Lanka draw 2nd test to share series

Eight groundsmen down with Covid at Wankhede

With a bit of new, most of old, can Dhoni revive himself & CSK from the ashes?

"I asked what he would do with them. He asserted that they (Pakistan) were going to play the final in Mumbai. I replied 'If you are going to Mumbai, then where are we going? India will play the final, and you should come and watch. I will give you four more tickets as well, no problem, you come and comfortably spectate the game.'"

While remembering the 2011 World Cup final, Harbhajan termed April 2, 2011 as the "most important day" of his life.

"Unbelievable, 2nd of April, that day was the most important day I would say of my career, of my life. I was watching my dreams come true, the way the love was flowing, everyone had a smile on their face and was swaying with happiness. It was not just our win, it was India's win," the veteran spinner said in a video posted by his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
2011 world cup harbhajan singh shoaib akthar
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP