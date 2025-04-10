‘He believes that I can play 360 degrees…’: Jitesh Sharma appreciates mentor Dinesh Karthik for the growth in his game

There was a moment during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting innings against Mumbai Indians in which Jitesh Sharma stepped all the way across his stumps, went down on one knee, and essentially paddle-swept Trent Boult over fine leg for six. Jitesh Sharma plays a shot against Mumbai Indians(PTI)

RCB fans will be accustomed to seeing a wicketkeeper batter playing this kind of shot, but will be happy to see that Jitesh Sharma is playing with the same verve and creativity that made both AB de Villiers and Dinesh Karthik such immensely popular players at the franchise over the years.

Speaking ahead of RCB’s game against Delhi Capitals, Jitesh credited Dinesh Karthik for his help in developing this side of his game. Karthik is now part of RCB’s backroom staff, having retired from cricket following the 2024 IPL season.

"It's been a great journey till now because in the off-season, I really worked hard with him,” explained Jitesh. "I think whichever shot which I am playing right now is the replica of what he used to play. He is trying to create a new player in me, because he believes that I can play 360 degrees. I am really enjoying myself in this new role."

Jitesh scored 40*(19) against MI, an innings which included four maximums as he pushed RCB’s total to 221/5. Including the paddle-sweep for six, Jitesh also had a range of other scoops and flicks to add to his already-established power game.

"While I am playing those shots, I am very happy [with the execution] because I have never tried those shots. And I am going to execute thanks to all the backing they give me,” explained Jitesh about the role the RCB management has played in this development.

Jitesh credits DK for mental resurgence

Jitesh is trying to bounce back from a down year with Punjab Kings last year, and looking for a late-career resurgence at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He also spoke about how Dinesh Karthik helped him with a mental resurgence after that period.

"I think last year's performance was my mental thing. I was not mentally in the game at that moment. I was thinking about future things,” explained the 31-year-old. “But right now, when I met Dinesh bhai, he told me that it's a human error. It's not rocket science. It does happen to everyone so it's fine.”

"I am someone who always looks for the win. I don't have the craze to take out runs. I have the craze to win matches,” he added. “[Karthik] saw and found out there are some shots that are still lacking, and we've started working on that. We are still in the process."

Jitesh and RCB are set to play against DC at Chinnaswamy Stadium as they hunt for top spot in the league table.