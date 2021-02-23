'He has to lead way for youngsters,' Ishant Sharma names fast bowler who could lead the pack after he retires

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma has become a trusted member of the team for captain Virat Kohli. The right-arm fast bowler has been in the form of his life for the past 3 years and has really grown into the leader of India's fast bowling unit. The seamer reached the 300th wicket mark in the 2nd Test against England in Chennai, and now he will most likely be playing his 100th Test in Motera Stadium starting from Thursday.

But here is the question in everyone's minds -- who will be next? After the 32-year-old bows out of cricket, who will be taking the mantle of India's fast bowling unit? On being asked about the same by reporters at the virtual press conference ahead of the 3rd Test against England, Ishant Sharma picked Jasprit Bumrah's name.

"I would not like to name one. If someone plays for India, it means he is talented and he has performed in domestic cricket and IPL," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"After me, if I think there can be one to play a lot of Tests for India, then it has to be Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has to lead the way for the youngsters, it would be important how he grooms the new talent," he added.

Ishant further said that the Indian team has to know the strengths of individual bowlers and use them accordingly.

"Mohammed Siraj has good control and Navdeep Saini has pace. Everyone is different, you cannot pinpoint one regarding who will play more Test matches," Ishant said.

"If you tell Saini to bowl at just one area, then you are not doing justice to his talent. Similarly, if you tell Siraj to bowl at 140, then you are not backing his strength," he further added.

On being asked if he could surpass former India captain Kapil Dev's mark of playing 131 Tests, Ishant Sharma said: "(Crossing) 131 will take a long time. I only want to think about qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. This is my World Cup where if I win, I can have the same feeling that others had while winning the ODI World Cup."

"I will go one game at a time. You never know what comes next. Yes, I am more professional about my recovery now. Earlier, I would train hard but didn't focus on my recovery. As you grow older, you need to recover well to bowl long spells, take care of your body," he signed off.