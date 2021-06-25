Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'He is 100 percent committed to that job': Swann says removing Virat Kohli as India captain would be an 'absolute crime'

Former England spinner Graeme Swann suggests it would be a 'crime against cricket' to remove Virat Kohli as captain of the Indian team, given what he brings to the table.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Graeme Swann has backed Virat Kohli to continue as India captain. (Getty Images)

Impressed with what Virat Kohli has achieved as a leader, Graeme Swann is completely against the idea of removing him as captain of the Indian team. Kohli is not only India's most-capped Test captain (61), but also the most successful with 33 wins, and under him, the Indian team has finished as the No.1-ranked Test side for five consecutive years.

Swann, the former England spinner, reckons just because India lost the final of the World Test Championship to New Zealand, one cannot overlook the fact that the reason the team reached the final had plenty to do with Kohli's fearless captaincy, and the aura he brings to this unit as a whole. In fact, Swann suggests it would be a 'crime against cricket' to remove Kohli as captain, given what he brings to the table.

"Virat Kohli is an absolute champion and a superstar. He has added steel to the Indian team. You only have to see his passion whenever a wicket goes. (Look at) His face when there is a misfield. He is 100 percent committed to the job," Swann told SportsKeeda.

"To get rid of Virat Kohli at the moment, when you have such a good captain, would be an absolute crime against cricket. I don't think they should look elsewhere. India lost that game because they were underprepared and under-cooked going into that Test match."

Weighing on India's performance in the WTC final, Swann feels India were undercooked coming into the crunch tie due to lack of match practice. Prior to the start of the WTC final, the last form of professional cricket the Indian cricketers played was the IPL, and even though they did warm-up with a intra-squad simulation game, it was never going to be enough.

"India just had net practice in Southampton. Nothing beats preparing for a Test match like actual Test match play. So New Zealand had everything in their favour when it came to who was going to win that game. That showed during the five days as India looked slightly rusty especially some of the batsmen," added Swann.

