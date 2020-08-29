‘He is a bit like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar’: Brad Hogg’s huge praise for India youngster

cricket

Former Australia wrist spinner Brad Hogg feels Delhi Capitals possess a good combination in terms of batting. Hogg, who in the past, has represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, believes a good blend of youth and experience bodes well for the Capitals as the franchise aims to better their performance from last season which saw them finish third on the points-table and qualify for the Playoffs.

“The Delhi Capitals’ top six looks very formidable, a mixture of experience with youngsters. They have got Dhawan at the top, along with Prithvi Shaw, Pant and Iyer. So, they are going to make plenty of runs,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Hogg has high expectations from one batsman in particular, the Under-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw, who scored 353 runs from 16 matches in 2019 with two half-centuries. The teen prodigy, who has been spoken highly of, has been compared to legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Hogg shared his insight on the debate, saying Shaw reminds him a bit of Tendulkar and West Indies great Brian Lara combined.

“The standout for the Delhi Capitals I think is going to be Prithvi Shaw. I think it is time for him to make runs and show the world how good he actually is because he is a talent. I would say he is a bit like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar,” Hogg said.

The former spinner reckons the addition of R Ashwin will provide additional balance to the team. Ashwin was traded to the Capitals from Kings XI Punjab in November last year, and with the Capitals’ bowling appearing weak, as Hogg claims, Ashwin’s role become all the more important.

“The acquisition of Ashwin is an absolute beauty, quality leadership, good spinner, also can handle the bat in the middle overs. That adds a little bit of depth to their batting and spin department, he said.

“Their flaw is their depth in pace. They rely too heavily on Rabada. If Rabada gets injured, Delhi Capitals are in a lot of trouble. The other flaw they have is that they don’t have depth and quality in their overseas contingent.”