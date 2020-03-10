e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘He is a great entertainer,’ Brian Lara names favourite cricketer

‘He is a great entertainer,’ Brian Lara names favourite cricketer

Recently, the West Indian revealed his favourite cricketer and it just happens to be a current Indian batsman. And he is not talking about Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

cricket Updated: Mar 10, 2020 16:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
FILE PHOTO: Brian Lara.
FILE PHOTO: Brian Lara.(Action Images)
         

Brian Lara is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the history of the sport. He is the only batsmen to hit 400 in international Test matches while holding numerous records in world cricket. So when lavishes praise on any cricketer then the sporting world takes notice. Recently, the West Indian revealed his favourite cricketer and it just happens to be a current Indian batsman. And he is not talking about Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

Brian Lara has admitted that he loves watching KL Rahul play and is a big fan of his batting. Rahul has been great form since the turn of the decade and Rahul scored a magnificent 112 in the third ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

“Rahul is just class. He is a great entertainer and a great person to watch bat,” Lara said in an interview to Sportstar.

Lara also talked about the duration of Test matches. Lara said that he is not concerned as long as Test matches are producing results. Lara, who holds the record for the highest individual score in Tests (400 not out), also said that the Day/Night Tests were an “attraction” but not the way forward to popularise the longest format of the game.

Asked about his take on four-day or five-day Tests, Lara told PTI, “My only (thing) from Test cricket is that everyone that watches cricket knows the game is going to end in a result, that in itself will peak in interest.”

“If it is five days, four days, it doesn’t matter. If every game is going to end in a result in someway or some form, I think the interest is going to be created on the first day, on the last day, as long as people know that,” added Lara, who has a staggering 11,953 Test runs from 131 matches.

Lara, who is leading the West Indies Legends in the Road Safety World Series, spoke on the sidelines of a training session.

