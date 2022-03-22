'He is no longer the same finisher that he was': Former India all-rounder suggests new batting position for Dhoni at CSK

In the last two editions of the IPL, MS Dhoni has struggled with the bat, scoring a combined total of 314 runs from 30 matches. If his tally of 200 runs in IPL 2020 was disappointing, the following year was even worse as Dhoni aggregated only 114 runs. In the last two seasons, Dhoni hasn't scored a single half-century although in IPL 2021, he did play a cameo of 18 off 6 balls that won Chennai Super Kings the Qualifier 1 game against Delhi Capitals. (Also Read: 'I spoke to Dhoni after he single-handedly beat DC': Australia star says MSD gave him tips on how to become a finisher)

With 13 needed off the last over, Dhoni cracked three fours off Avesh Khan and rolled back the years. It was vintage Dhoni at his 'finisher' best but former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi feels the CSK skipper's golden days with the bat are behind him. And if the stats are anything to go by, it might be true. Dhoni usually bats lower down the order for CSK, but with his finishing skills on the wane, Sodhi feels CSK and Dhoni would both benefit if the skipper bats higher.

"MS Dhoni has to bat up the order because he is no longer the same finisher that he was known to be a few years back. If he takes his time, comes in the 10th or 11th over, he can hit the lusty blows later. MS Dhoni knows that he is the key to CSK's prospects," Sodhi said on India News, also featuring former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim.

For several years, Dhoni was the key man for CSK, but Sodhi feels that this time around, the focus will be more on star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Since his return from shoulder injury, Jadeja has been in wonderful nick and is coming off a career-best knock of 175 for India against Sri Lanka. Although the IPL is a different kettle of fish, Jadeja has proven in the past just why he is the complete package.

"Ravindra Jadeja's form will be very important. The way he batted in the Mohali Test match, the way he is bowling, these are great signs for Chennai that if he picks form, he can take Chennai to the IPL final. Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni - all these big players have to take a lot of responsibility," pointed out Sodhi.