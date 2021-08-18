'He made the difference with his aggression': Vengsarkar explains how Siraj 'hasn't looked back' since Australia tour

What a find has Mohammed Siraj been for India. Even though he is only seven-Tests old, he has already spearheaded the Indian pace attack, picked up a five-wicket haul in Australia, and bagged eight wickets on his Lord's debut against England. What makes Siraj so special? Dilip Vengsarkar spells out the answer.

Former India cricketer Vengsarkar said that he has gone from not having shoes until a few years ago to putting in match-winning performances. While speaking to Khaleej Times, he also added that very "few such players" have emerged after the IPL in India.

ALSO READ |'They desperately need others to score runs': Nasser Hussain says 'England can't win Tests with just Root getting runs'

“Absolutely, Siraj not having shoes until a few years ago, we have seen few such players emerging in India after the IPL,” Dilip Vengsarkar said. “If you see Siraj’s performance in Australia, he excelled on the tour after India lost the first Test and were bowled out for 36. Even Kohli had returned home."

Vengsarkar further added that he has made a difference with his positive attitude and aggression and hasn't looked back since his debut against Australia Down Under earlier this year.

“Then Siraj was the guy who made the difference with his positive attitude and aggression. He pulled the entire team up with his fiery spells. And they won against Australia in Australia. He played a huge part in that and since then he hasn’t looked back."

Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India during their memorable 151-run win in the second Test. In both the innings, he picked up a four-wicket haul and eventually returned with figures of 8/126 in the Test. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 11 wickets. Topping the charts is Jasprit Bumrah with 12.

So far, in his nascent career, the Hyderabad pacer has bagged 27 wickest.