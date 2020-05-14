e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Health concerns put Jack Leach in doubt for England’s summer

Health concerns put Jack Leach in doubt for England’s summer

During his childhood, Leach suffered from Crohn’s, which is the inflammatory bowel disease, and now his immune system is weakened due to the medication he needs to take and this leaves him at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

cricket Updated: May 14, 2020 09:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
England's Jack Leach in action
England's Jack Leach in action(REUTERS)
         

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach remains a doubtful starter for England’s international fixtures this summer due to health concerns.

The left-arm spinner takes immunosuppressant medication and as a result, this places him on the list of people considered ‘vulnerable’ to Covid-19,” ESPNCricinfo reported.

During his childhood, he suffered from Crohn’s, which is the inflammatory bowel disease, and now his immune system is weakened due to the medication he needs to take and this leaves him at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is looking to schedule Test matches against West Indies and Pakistan in July this year, with all necessary precautions in place.

As per the UK government guidelines, it has been advised that clinically extremely vulnerable people should be shielded and these people should look to stay at home until the end of June.

It is not clear whether Leach falls in the more extreme risk category, though the government’s list includes “people on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection”.

Earlier, England’s two-match series against Sri Lanka was postponed due to the coronavirus.

The ECB has also clarified that no form of cricket in the country will be played before July 1.

Leach has cemented his place as a frontline spinner in England’s Test squad and has also shown potential with the bat.

During the 2019 Ashes, he managed to stay with Ben Stokes to guide England to in improbable win against Australia at Headingley.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
Why Maharashtra was not able to check rapid Covid spread
Why Maharashtra was not able to check rapid Covid spread
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In