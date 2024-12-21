Heinrich Klaasen fined by ICC after angry confrontation vs Pakistan, kicking stumps

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for kicking the stumps after being dismissed in the 2nd ODI against Pakistan in Cape Town. Klaasen had scored 97 in 74 balls and was pretty much the last man standing for South Africa as Pakistan beat them by 81 runs and confirmed a series win for themselves. Klaasen was the last wicket to fall for South Africa(Getty Images)

Klaasen was the last wicket to fall for South Africa, with the hosts at the time needing to score 82 runs in 42 balls. He tried to pull Naseem Shah first ball of the 44th over but he was caught and that was the end of it for him and South Africa. He then kicked the stumps in frustration.

"One demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record for violating Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match'," said the ICC.

Klaasen's earlier clash with Pakistan players

There was a flashpoint between Klaasen and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan earlier in the match as well. It all started with Haris Rauf delivering the final ball of the 26th over. He said something to Heinrich Klaasen, much to the latter's displeasure. The umpires then got involved, asking the players to get on with the proceedings.

Mohammad Rizwan then got into the act, as he was seen talking quite animatedly with Klaasen. There was some finger-pointing towards the South African batter, and Klaasen was also in no mood to back down.

Babar Azam then ran towards Rizwan and Klaasen to see what the argument was all about. Haris Rauf then started approaching Rizwan and Klaasen; however, Babar asked him to get away. Things quickly regained normalcy, and the match resumed. Chasing 330, South Africa's hopes for a win were reliant on Heinrich Klaasen, and the big-hitting right-hander did not disappoint as he played a knock of 97-run knock off 74 balls with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes.

However, Klaasen kept losing partners at the other end and did not find any support, paving the way for an 81-run Pakistan win.