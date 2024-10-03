'Helicopter ghuma na': Rohit Sharma comes up with epic response to Axar Patel's MS Dhoni attempt

Known for his sense of humour, Rohit Sharma once again left everyone in splits during a recent appearance at the Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. He was joined by teammates Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh. Rohit Sharma reacts to Axar Patel.

In the past, Rohit has already made an appearance in this show, and once again made sure to show everyone his funny side. In a teaser posted on Netflix's social media handles, Rohit and Axar can be seen indulging in a game of charades. Rohit can be seen holding a card which states MS Dhoni's name. Meanwhile, it was Axar's duty to execute Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma leaves everyone in splits

Reacting to Axar's effort, Rohit said, "Ye to sabhi chakka marte hain, thoda alag tarika se dikhao (Everyone hits a six like that. Show something different, do it differently)."

Suryakumar interjected, "Mai karke dikhaun, pakad lenge turant (Shall I do it? I will do it. He will get it at once)."

Suryakumar then copied Dhoni's helicopter shot, to which Rohit replied, "MSD!"

Axar quipped with an excuse, "I did the pose in the finals..."

"Helicopter ghuma na (You should have done the helicopter shot)," Rohit replied, leaving everyone in splits.

The helicopter shot is Dhoni's most popular and lethal weapon, and is also one of the most iconic shots in history. The helicopter shot was reportedly taught to him by a childhood friend Santosh Lal, who is also a former player. He is also regarded as one of the best captains in cricket history. He captained India in limited overs formats from 2007 to 2017, and in Tests from 2008 to 2014.

He led India to triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions trophy. He also led India to three Asia Cup titles. Dhoni made his India debut in 2004 in an ODI vs Bangladesh and played his first Test a year later. He retired from Tests in 2014, and from limited overs till 2019.