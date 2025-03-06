Herschelle Gibbs ruthlessly labels David Miller's century vs NZ a knock against 'throw downs': 'No pressure, no fuss'

South Africa’s campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025 came to a heartbreaking end with a 50-run defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final. Despite a scintillating century from David Miller, the Proteas fell short in their pursuit of a record 362-run target, crashing out of the tournament in Lahore. However, it was not just the loss that sparked the age-old debate of Proteas failing in the knock-outs; former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs made a rather unusual remark, dismissing Miller’s late surge as insignificant. South Africa's David Miller cradles his bat after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal(AP)

New Zealand, riding on centuries from Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102), set a daunting 362 on the board, the highest-ever total in Champions Trophy history. South Africa’s response was far from ideal, as early wickets and a sluggish start from Temba Bavuma (56 off 64) put them under immense pressure. By the time Miller arrived at the crease, the equation had become significantly difficult, with over 200 runs needed in just 23 overs.

Despite the daunting challenge, Miller fought till the end, crafting a sensational unbeaten century off 67 balls. His knock was a blend of power and precision, but it proved too little too late as South Africa never truly looked like overhauling the mammoth total.

However, Gibbs suggested Miller's heroics held no real value in the grand scheme of the game.

“Yes he had a few throw downs .. game was long gone,” he wrote on X.

In another post, he wrote, “Ok . After 37 overs the game was done so basically Davy could just tee off as he pleased .. no pressure no fuss .. basically like having a throw down.”

Miller speaks on scheduling

Beyond the disappointment of the loss, Miller voiced his frustration at the demanding schedule imposed on South Africa. The Proteas had played their previous match in Karachi before flying to Dubai for a potential semi-final against India.

However, with India eventually finishing first in their group, South Africa had to fly back to Lahore within 12 hours.

"It's only an hour and 40 minute flight, but the fact that we had to do that was not ideal," Miller said.

“It's early morning, it's after a game and we had to fly. Then we got to Dubai at 4:00 pm. And at 7.30 am we had to come back. It doesn't make it nice. It's not like we flew five hours, and we had enough time to recover and recuperate, but it was not an ideal situation still.”