'He's paid to say Kohli is wrong and tech is right...': Harbhajan lambasts Hussain's umpire's call logic in DRS rule

Pakistan being brutally denied of the final wicket before South Africa held their nerves to clinch the thriller of a chase in their World Cup 2023 meeting in Chennai on Friday has caused quite a stir in world cricket. Tabriz Shamsi, the last man in for South Africa was adjudged not out by the on-field umpire in Haris Rauf's final delivery in the match where Pakistan needed a wicket to win with 19 balls remaining and 4 runs to defend. The review showed the ball clipping the leg stumps, yet Shamsi survived on umpire's call. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh was left furious at the call which eventually played the role in Pakistan's one-wicket defeat and entered into a spat with a social-media user where he blasted ex-England captain Nasser Hussain. Harbhajan Singh alleged that Nasser Hussain was paid to speak in favour of the DRS technology and prove why Kohli wasn't right

The spat started when Harbhajan tweeted “Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game.. @ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology???” It was in response to this tweet that a user on X shared an old clip Hussain explaining how the DRS technology works by using a video of one of Virat Kohli's dismissal.

However, a fuming Harbhajan lashed out at the video and at the former England cricketer alleging that he was paid to speak in favour of the DRS technology and prove why Kohli wasn't right.

“Paid to speak for tech to show tech is right. He is suggesting tech is right, @imVkohli isn’t, because tech must have paid the broadcaster to show how important is tech .. OK if the tech is right go with tech Why do u need umpires to stick to their own decisions? Utterly nonsense .. use 1 tech or umpire.. don’t make people fool who love this game blindly,” Harbhajan added.

The defeat saw Pakistan fall to an all-time World Cup low. For the furst time ever, the 1992 champions lost four matches in a row in World Cup history which includes defeats against India, Afghanistan, Australia and now South Africa. While they are still mathematically alive in the race to make the semifinals, larger bit of their hope depends how things turn out for the rest of the nine teams.

