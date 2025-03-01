New Delhi [India], : Former India cricketer and coach Lalchand Rajput is confident that stalwart batter Virat Kohli will break legendary player Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries in the coming years. "He's still got that hunger...": Former India coach backs Virat to break Sachin's 100 centuries record

Kohli's unbeaten century against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday propelled him to No. 5 in the ICC ODI rankings and made him only the third player to surpass 14,000 runs in 50-over cricket. Having already overtaken Ponting on the all-time run charts, Kohli is now just 149 runs away from second-placed Kumar Sangakkara. However, he remains 4,341 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar, who still tops the list.

"To be very honest, I had predicted very early that he would break Sachin Tendulkar's record. He still has got the same hunger and passion and 300 is a lot of games. He is still so fit and every run is so important for him and he values his wicket. He does' want to throw his wicket. That is why he is number 1," Lalchand Rajut said at the launch of a book -Life Lessons from Cricket.

India's upcoming clash against the Kiwis in Dubai on Sunday in the ongoing Champions Trophy would be Virat's 300th ODI game, making him the eighth Indian to enter the exclusive club. The 36-year-old batting maestro will make his 300th ODI appearance on the back of a scorching form.

Further, the 63-year-old said he is very happy with the way India is currently playing in the ongoing mega event. He also praised Rohit Sharma's leadership saying he keeps the dressing room very happy.

"As a captain he is the best so far with young players. He keeps the dressing room very very happy. Because he allows the batsmen to perform well and doesn't put any pressure, and he is a jolly mood fellow. He keeps the mood very light and that is what you saw in West Indies when India won the T20 World Cup. Apart from the captain, he is also a friend, philosopher, and guide for many players. So, I think this CT will be another feather in his cap. And The way India has played so far, I do believe that there is another global trophy India can win," Lalchand Rajput added.

Team India and New Zealand will lock horns in their last group stage match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The Kiwis and Men in Blue have met once in the Champions Trophy, and the Kiwis emerged victorious in that affair.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.