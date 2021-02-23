Hilarious memes surface as Hafeez & Sarfaraz face off in PSL after Twitter tiff
- Pakistani cricket fans took to Twitter to post hilarious memes after the match. The source of these memes was a recent exchange on Twitter between Hafeez and Sarfaraz.
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars had a massive sub-plot to it as it would bring face to face two Pakistani cricket heavyweights who recently had a tiff of sorts on Twitter.
Sarfaraz Ahmed led Quetta from the front with a 33-ball 40 and stitched a great partnership with Chris Gayle. But the Qalandars ran away with the win as the duo of Fakhar Zaman (82 not out in 52 balls) and Mohammad Hafeez (73 not out in 33 balls) made mincemeat of the Quetta bowling attack.
Pakistani cricket fans took to Twitter to post hilarious memes after the match. The source of these memes was a recent exchange on Twitter between Hafeez and Sarfaraz.
Hafeez had congratulated Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on his performances against South Africa. "Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20. U r a Star shining star Glowing star Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in pakistan in all formats of the game. Just asking, " he had written on Twitter.
Sarfaraz, the former Pakistan captain who is no more the first choice for the national team, responded to this by writing, "Hafeez bhai Sb, whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly."
He went on to add that that everyone is behind Rizwan and said that a senior player like Hafeez should spread positivity.
Hafeez might not have responded on Twitter but he did so on the ground with his knock against Sarfaraz's team. Here are a few memes that the fans came out with after Hafeez's knock.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli & co. gear up for the unknown at Motera with pink-ball in focus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes
- India vs England: While the track is expected to be spin friendly, but the vagaries of the pink cherry means India might have to go in with an extra seam bowling option.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant introduces his new friend ‘Spidey’ ahead of third Test - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Very impressive': Gambhir thinks Siraj will get picked for 3rd Test over Umesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You're Australia T20 captain,' Clarke questions Finch's remarks over IPL snub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Winning World Test Championship will be like winning World Cup'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ashwin not being part of white-ball cricket is very unfortunate': Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd rate Aussies prefered in IPL over NZ players: Doull after Conway's 99*
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma names fast bowler who could lead the pack after he retires
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spin legend Bishan Bedi undergoes bypass surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hilarious memes surface as Hafeez & Sarfaraz face off in PSL after Twitter tiff
- Pakistani cricket fans took to Twitter to post hilarious memes after the match. The source of these memes was a recent exchange on Twitter between Hafeez and Sarfaraz.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to amend contracts after Shakib skips tests for IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare: Bihar player tests positive for COVID-19, others to undergo tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sport does not recognise anything other than on-field performance: Tendulkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox