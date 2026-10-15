Shai Hope’s ton, Keemo Paul’s fifer power WI to win, level series

New Delhi: The Hope puns have been out in full glory during the West Indies’ tour of India. Understandably so. After all, their captain Shai Hope has been in incredible form, piling on the runs, with five fifty-plus scores across the ODI and T20I legs of the tour against India.

West Indies' captain Shai Hope in action against India on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He scored his second T20I ton in the series in Hyderabad and ensured India had a mountain to climb in a 248-run chase. Even before India approached the chase — one that would require them to pull off their highest-ever chase in T20Is. But Hope’s hundred and Keemo Paul’s five-wicket haul ensured West Indies defeated India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I. The five-match series is now tied at 2-2.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Until the powerplay, it appeared as if Sanju Samson had dashed their hopes. He piled on the pressure earlier and appeared to be in the mood, setting the tone for India’s chase. He ensured India raced to 50 in just three overs. By the fourth, Samson had already brought up his half-century in 20 balls — his joint-fastest — while Abhishek Sharma was a mere spectator until then, having scored just 2 off 3.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} But by the fifth, Abhishek had to watch two quick dismissals on the other end. Paul struck twice in that over, removing Samson and then Ishan Kishan. By the end of the powerplay, India had just managed to edge out the West Indies powerplay score of 79/1 by 1 run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But by the fifth, Abhishek had to watch two quick dismissals on the other end. Paul struck twice in that over, removing Samson and then Ishan Kishan. By the end of the powerplay, India had just managed to edge out the West Indies powerplay score of 79/1 by 1 run. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Soon after, Shreyas Iyer (16) also departed. Abhishek, who had largely played second fiddle to Samson early on, was forced to temper his natural attacking instincts. He managed 29 off 24 balls before Gudakesh Motie brought his innings to an end, leaving the responsibility on Varma to keep India’s hopes alive.

A blinder was needed from Varma to pull his team out of a precarious situation. Against a target of 248, India were chasing history – their highest successful T20I – and Varma almost threatened to take them across the line as he tried to morph from an anchor to a finisher en route his 25-ball 43 but it wasn’t enough.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Along with his neighbour from Visakhapatnam, Nitish Reddy (41), the duo stitched a resilient 70-run partnership before Romario Shepherd dismissed Varma. Paul bowled another vital over, dismissing Reddy in the penultimate over and then cleaning up the tail to complete a five-wicket haul.

Earlier, Hope kept up with his enviable rhythm to bring up yet another unbeaten century, this time off 50 balls. He became only the second West Indies batter after Chris Gayle to register 16 T20I half-centuries. On this tour, he has added two ODI centuries and two T20I hundred to his tally. Hope has spoken about wanting the freedom to be expressive rather than merely being a utility batter. On this tour, he seems to have found it and yet again, he was at the center of the contest

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After falling to a swipe against Arshdeep Singh in the previous match in Ranchi, he was back in his element tonight. Cameos from Shimron Hetmyer (33) and Rovman Powell (24) kept the momentum going. But it was Sherfane Rutherford who provided the late fireworks, smashing a 26-ball 49 to propel West Indies to 247.

Mayank Yadav (0/52) who found some nip in the previous match proved to be expensive as did Arshdeep Singh (1/52). Prince Yadav (1/36) and Axar Patel (1/45) were amongst the wickets but it reinforces the discourse about India’s batting-friendly pitches and whether the current bowling attack has what it takes to pressurise the batters.