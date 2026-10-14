IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's men aim to seal series with win

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Shreyas Iyer will eye a series win vs West Indies

IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 4th T20I: India are all set to take on West Indies in the 4th T20I of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Having won the last match, the Men in Blue are leading the series 2-1, meaning that Shreyas Iyer's team needs just one more victory to seal the series. On the other hand, West Indies must win tonight to keep their hopes alive and force a final decider.A high-scoring battle is once again on the cards on a batting-friendly pitch. India will heavily count on its in-form top order, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson, along with local hometown hero Tilak Varma.

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