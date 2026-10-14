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IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's men aim to seal series with win

By Shaunak Ghosh
Oct 14, 2026, 17:48:08 IST

IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Check out all the latest updates and live score from the match in Hyderabad.

Shreyas Iyer will eye a series win vs West Indies
Shreyas Iyer will eye a series win vs West Indies

IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 4th T20I: India are all set to take on West Indies in the 4th T20I of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Having won the last match, the Men in Blue are leading the series 2-1, meaning that Shreyas Iyer's team needs just one more victory to seal the series. On the other hand, West Indies must win tonight to keep their hopes alive and force a final decider.A high-scoring battle is once again on the cards on a batting-friendly pitch. India will heavily count on its in-form top order, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson, along with local hometown hero Tilak Varma.

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Follow all the updates here:
Oct 14, 2026, 17:48:02 IST

India have chance at series win!!

With the victory in the last match, India went 2-1 up in the series against West Indies. Hance, if Shreyas Iyer's men snatch a win tonight, they will take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. This means that India will seal a series victory with a match to go.

Oct 14, 2026, 17:32:38 IST

Hello and welcome!!

Hello and welcome to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, as India take on West Indies in the 4th T20I of the five-match series. I am Shaunak Ghosh, and I will update you with all the latest updates of this crucial game. Stay tuned.

Home Cricket News IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's men aim to seal series with win
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