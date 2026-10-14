IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's men aim to seal series with win
IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Check out all the latest updates and live score from the match in Hyderabad.
IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 4th T20I: India are all set to take on West Indies in the 4th T20I of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Having won the last match, the Men in Blue are leading the series 2-1, meaning that Shreyas Iyer's team needs just one more victory to seal the series. On the other hand, West Indies must win tonight to keep their hopes alive and force a final decider.A high-scoring battle is once again on the cards on a batting-friendly pitch. India will heavily count on its in-form top order, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson, along with local hometown hero Tilak Varma....Read More
India have chance at series win!!
With the victory in the last match, India went 2-1 up in the series against West Indies. Hance, if Shreyas Iyer's men snatch a win tonight, they will take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. This means that India will seal a series victory with a match to go.
Hello and welcome!!
Hello and welcome to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, as India take on West Indies in the 4th T20I of the five-match series. I am Shaunak Ghosh, and I will update you with all the latest updates of this crucial game. Stay tuned.