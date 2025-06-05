'How can BCCI be held responsible?': IPL chairman says board had 'no control' as stampede hits RCB's Bengaluru event

The BCCI has clarified that it had no role in organising the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) post-title celebration in the city, which turned tragic after a stampede outside the venue left at least 11 people dead and nearly 50 injured. RCB's victory in IPL 2025 ended an 18-year drought and brought the city to a standstill. Thousands of fans gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate the historic win, but the sheer volume of the crowd overwhelmed the arrangements, leading to chaos and fatalities. The event, however, continued inside the packed stadium despite the tragedy unfolding just outside. A number of shoes and slippers lying outside Chinnaswamy Stadium after a stampede during Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s victory celebrations(ANI Grab )

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal expressed deep sorrow over the incident but was firm in stating that the BCCI could not be held accountable.

“It is sad and tragic. The celebrations turned into a tragedy. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families who lost their loved ones. For the BCCI, the IPL concluded last night. We had no knowledge of such an incident occurring, so how can we be held responsible for it?” Dhumal told India Today.

He also pointed out the lack of involvement or presence of IPL officials during the event.

“How can we be held responsible for something like this? It is indeed a very tragic incident, and we extend our deepest condolences. But we cannot be held accountable for something over which we had no control. I am not certain if the stampede occurred directly outside the stadium—I have no specific knowledge of that. Have you seen any IPL officials present at the gate, managing the crowd or facilitating the players' entry?” asked Dhumal.

In contact with RCB officials

Dhumal revealed that upon learning of the incident, he contacted RCB officials and asked for the event to be wrapped up.

"Have I been in touch with RCB officials? Yes, as soon as I was informed about the incident, I spoke to them. They told me they were inside the stadium and had no knowledge of what was happening outside. Based on that conversation, I was told they immediately called off the event," Dhumal added.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had also issued a response on the tragedy.

“I think there were some lapses. The BCCI has no role in it. But it's a lesson to learn. We will look into forming new rules for such victory celebrations going forward,” Saikia had said.