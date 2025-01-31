'How can you end superstar culture?': Virat Kohli's ex-teammate triggers age-old debate after fan turnout for Ranji game

Virat Kohli’s highly-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy saw immense fanfare as nearly 15,000 supporters packed the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, eager to witness their cricketing hero in action. The former India captain, playing for Delhi against Railways in the Elite Group D clash, marked his first domestic red-ball appearance in over 12 years, drawing a turnout rarely seen in the competition’s history. Virat Kohli on the first day of a Ranji trophy cricket match between Delhi and Railways(PTI)

The craze surrounding Kohli’s presence was palpable even before the first ball was bowled. Fans began assembling as early as 3 AM, forming a queue that stretched over two kilometers outside the stadium.

Sections of the crowd chanted “RCB RCB”, showing their allegiance to Kohli’s long-standing association with the IPL franchise. Such was the overwhelming demand for entry that stadium authorities were forced to open Gate No. 18 to manage the influx of fans.

Kohli’s participation has transformed a routine Ranji Trophy match into a spectacle, reigniting interest in domestic cricket. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami took to social media to highlight the event’s significance while addressing the ongoing debate about superstar culture in Indian cricket.

“How can you end the superstar culture in India and why? Superstar brings crowd. You have to admit. What you can end or put a check on is prima donna culture. As a nation, we are a culture that looks up to superstars. #RanjiTrophy,” Goswami posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Goswami emphasised that India’s deep-rooted tradition of idolizing cricketing heroes is not something that can be washed away. His remarks came in response to many advocating for an end to what they call “superstar culture,” reinforcing the idea that players like Kohli serve as major crowd-pullers.

Kohli likely to bat on Friday

Delhi opted to bowl first on a pitch that offered assistance to pacers. Despite a fighting 95-run knock from Upendra Yadav, Railways were bowled out for 241 runs. Kohli, fielding throughout the innings, did not get the chance to bat on Day 1 as Delhi ended at 41/1 in 10 overs.

With Kohli expected to take the crease on Day 2 as he would likely play at his natural no.4 position, the excitement is only set to intensify, proving once again why he remains one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket.