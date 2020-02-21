How did debutant Kyle Jamieson get Pujara, Kohli & Vihari? Mayank Agarwal explains

cricket

Kyle Jamieson, the 6’8” tall fast bowler, rattled the Indian top-order on debut to leave visitors’ gasping for breath at 122 for 5 on Day 1 of the first India vs New Zealand Test match at the Basin Reserve Wellington. Jamieson proved captain Kane Williamson’s decision of opting field first on a green track right by making early inroads.

After Tim Southee clean bowled Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamiseon got the prized scalp of Cheteshwar Pujara as his first wicket in Test cricket and then give India a body blow by nipping out captain Virat Kohli for only 2.

Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane took India to lunch without further loss but Jamieson removed the well-settled Agarwal for 34 after the break.

Agarwal praised Jamieson’s effort, saying he was impressed with the way he mixed it up.

“I thought he (Jamieson) bowled exceedingly well. He hit good areas and he got good bounce. The way he used the new ball was fantastic and he kept testing us bowling in the right areas.

“Since the wicket was soft, he was getting extra kick as well. As a batsman, you have to make that little extra adjustment to the bounce, which can be a little tricky,” explained the opener.

The 29-year-old from Karnataka felt it was a combination of both spongy surface and disconcerting bounce which made life miserable for him and his colleagues.

“It is a combination of both. With that height on this wicket, with the areas and the consistency he showed, it was terrific,” he said referring to the 6”8’ Jamieson.

“I think it is quite tricky since the wind blows at more than a decent speed here. And you just have to make adjustments right there on the field. As a batsman, it’s not easy, especially first day, on this track,” said Agarwal, who survived the first session only to get out after lunch. “As a batsman, you never felt that you were completely in because even after lunch, it was doing a little bit.”

“I tried to keep it simple the last few weeks. My role is to make them play and with that extra bounce bring them forward. There was a lot of assistance with pace and bounce and swing and seam. That simplifies was my gameplan to try to hit a good area. I stayed pretty relaxed which helped,” said Kyle Jamieson, reflecting on his performance on the first day.