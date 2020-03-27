cricket

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:16 IST

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced the world to sit at home to stop the spread of the contagious illness. The sporting world has been impacted as tournaments and events had to be cancelled and postponed due to the outbreak. Players are working out at home while keeping their fans entertained with posts about their activities on social media. BCCI recently posted a video of Rishabh Pant working out isolation to keep himself fit during these tough times.

Also read: Laxmi Ratan Shukla donates MLA salary as well as BCCI pension for Covid-19 relief fund

Pant is seen doing side planks, running on a treadmill and doing push-ups in the video uploaded by BCCI. Indian Premier League has been postponed till April 15th and could be postponed further due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The players are trying to keep themselves in shape for the tournament.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is also keeping himself fit for Indian Premier League 2020 if it happens. In an interview with BBC, Stokes said that IPL 2020 is going to be the next competitive cricket that he will play while confirming his availability for the 13th season of the tournament despite the Covid-19 lockdown in India. However, those comments did not sit down well with the fans as he faced some backlash.

“At the moment my next competitive cricket is going to be in the IPL,” Stokes told BBC.

Also read: Ben Stokes hits back at fan for IPL 2020 preparation remark

A Twitter user used this statement to tell Stokes to ‘forget the money and limelight’ and ‘think for everyone’. The comments did not go unnoticed as Stokes asked the fans to read the full interview and not just the headline. This is what Stokes had said in the interview:-

“I have to get my head round that I am playing even though in the back of my mind I know I am probably not. I have to build up and get myself physically in a position that if it does happen I am good to go. “I cannot take three weeks off and expect the body to be ready for April 20 because it doesn’t work like that. It might happen and if it does I don’t want to be behind.

“There will be a lot of advice given to us and if it was an option to go we will have to take the sensible one.”