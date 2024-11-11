How the infamous Sandpaper Gate resulted in Nathan Lyon not being able to claim his 300th Test-wicket milestone ball

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is gearing up for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ahead of the five-match Test series against India, the 36-year-old off-spinner has opened up on how he hasn't seen the ball, with which he took his 300th Test wicket. It is important to mention that Lyon took his 300th Test scalp during the infamous third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The match in context, is known for the 'Sandpaper Gate', a ball tampering scandal. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon (AFP)

The Test was embroiled in a huge controversy for the ball tampering allegations and Cricket Australia had handed bans to then captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

During the Cape Town Test, Nathan Lyon took his 300th Test by having Kagiso Rabada stumped. It is imporant to mention that Rabada's dismissal was by the second new ball in the second innings while the ball tampering allegations had occurred in the 43rd over of Proteas' innings.

“(Kagiso) Rabada stumped was my 300th wicket. It was at the Cape Town Test. I haven’t seen that ball since, unfortunately. Yeah, I think with everything that happened that game, they took it to have a look at it all,” Lyon told The Daily Telegraph.

Aftermath of Sandpaper Gate

Due to the ball tampering scandal, the match officials including match referee Andy Pycroft had also taken the second new ball in their custody after the end of day's play.

As a result, Nathan Lyon was left waiting to see the ball, with which he took his 300th Test wicket. The spinner also contacted match referee David Boon to track the ball.

"It was actually David Boon. I bumped into him on the balcony of the team hotel in the Covid summer of 2020-21 and being an ICC match referee he reached out to them (the ICC) through his work and tried to find it, and apparently it’s gone missing. Don’t know where it is. There’s been no more correspondence. It is what it is," said Nathan Lyon.

Speaking of Nathan Lyon, he has 530 Test wickets to his name in 129 Tests. Stuart Broad was his 100th Test wicket, Dhananjaya de Silva his 200th, Dawid Malan his 400th and Faheen Ashraf his 500th Test wicket.

Lyon has all the other four balls at his home, however, the 300th-milestone ball is missing, as reported by Daily Telegraph.

“My wife has done an amazing piece of artwork where she’s put all the milestone balls or achievements on a wall at home which looked pretty special. To see the success I’ve been able to have and understand that all the hard work can pay off. I’ve collected from the start," said Nathan Lyon.

"It goes back a long way but it’s something I’m proud about and now my girls are starting to get old enough to ask questions about what’s this and what’s that. I am grateful for that but at the end of the day I guess I can just throw a ball in there and say it’s the 300th and no one will know, will they? (At the moment) it’s just a blank space,” he added.

Nathan Lyon is also the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a total of 121 wickets in 27 matches. However, the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will see Nathan Lyon facing India for the very first time in a five-match series.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to begin on November 22 in Perth. The remaining four matches will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.