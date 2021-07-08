‘I ask for forgiveness from the PCB and cricket fans’: Umar Akmal apologies for not reporting spot-fixing approaches

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has apologised for not reporting corrupt approaches before the commencement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5 which led to his 12-month ban. Last year in February, the 30-year-old cricketer was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as he didn’t report spot-fixing approaches made to him.

Umar has claimed that he has learnt his lessons, asking PCB and the cricket fans for forgiveness. In a video released by the cricket board on Wednesday, the cricketer admitted that the period had been ‘very difficult for him’.

“Seventeen months ago, I made a mistake which caused damage to my cricket and career. I learnt a lot during this time and due to that mistake, Pakistan cricket’s reputation suffered badly. I ask for forgiveness from the PCB and from cricket fans around the world,” said Akmal in a video released by the PCB on Wednesday, reported PTI.

“Some people approached me but I was unable to report the same to the anti-corruption unit, due to which I had to face a 12-month ban. I couldn't play cricket despite being a cricketer. I learned a lot during this time and today I confess before all of you that that mistake brought disrepute to Pakistan Cricket,” he added.

Umar was handed a banned in February 2020 for failure to report approaches related to fixing ahead of PSL 5. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced the ban on Umar to 12 months but slapped him with a fine of 4.25 million Pakistani Rupees for breaching the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code.

“I, Umar Akmal, would like to request all of you, as ambassadors of the sport, to stay away from any suspicious activities. If any suspicious individuals approach you, please report it to the anti-corruption unit in a timely manner so that your record and career remain clean,” Umar gave a message to his fellow cricketers.

(With PTI Inputs)