'I don't regret anything': David Warner's massive 'no one is perfect' statement on 2018 ball-tampering scandal

Australia's star left-handed batter David Warner has had an illustrious international career so far. While Warner has lifted multiple World titles with Australia and also produced consistent performances for the side over time across all formats, his lowest moment came in 2018 when he was handed a one-year ban on ball-tampering charges. The incident, infamously known as the sandpaper-gate, took place in South Africa and while Warner did make a comeback to the side a year later, he has since not been the part of the formal leadership group of the side.

During an interview with Herald Sun, Warner was asked if he regretted the incident; however, the Australia star, in a rather blunt remark, said that nobody is “perfect” and that he doesn't regret “anything” in his life.

Also read: 'If you do this again, I will send you back home': Tendulkar reveals jaw-dropping chat with India teammate as captain

“I don’t regret anything. You make your own path, right? No one is perfect and you should never judge anyone until you’re perfect,” Warner said.

“If you try and be this robotic person and individual that wants to please everyone, it’s going to come down anyway, because you can’t please everyone.

“Whatever has happened in my past, it’s made me the individual I am and has probably got me to where I am."

Further speaking on the same, Warner insisted that he is happy with his career at present and doesn't want to change anything from the past.

“My circle around me is very, very small. They’re the only people I trust and I can always go to them for advice.

“If I did go back and make changes I wouldn’t be the person who I am and what I value.

“I’ve got no regrets, and I enjoy where I am at the moment,” said Warner.

The Australia batter also stated that the people in authority at Cricket Australia during the 2018 ball-tampering scandal hardly provided him with any support during the 12-month ban. In an analogy, he compared himself with a ‘washing machine’ that was used to ‘rinse and recycle’ as he talked about the time away from the game.

“The people that were close to me really looked out for me. Within the organisation though, nope. None,” Warner said.

“Unfortunately that’s what it was like back then. You were like this washing machine. You’re just rinsed out, recycled, next player comes in.

“A lot has changed since then and George Bailey and Andrew McDonald are doing a great job now.

“You expect the organisation to actually support you.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON