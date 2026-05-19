‘I fold my hands’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘AI chip in bat’ returns after Pakistan expert’s bizarre call

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is many things – a teenager, a prodigy, a freak talent, and perhaps the next big thing in Indian cricket. The one thing he is not, however, contrary to what some experts across the border may believe, is AI (Artificial Intelligence). Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a look at this bat. (PTI)

Last month, Pakistan’s Nauman Niaz wondered whether there was an AI chip inside Sooryavanshi’s bat, a remark that was met with a brutal reply from the youngster himself. Days later, Jos Buttler, a self-confessed Sooryavanshi fan, revealed that he had texted Jofra Archer asking whether the teenager was actually a creation of AI. Playful as these claims may be, Sooryavanshi’s ferocious hitting is such that even greats of the game are being forced to wonder whether the kid is for real.

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As Sooryavanshi continues to take the cricketing world by storm – having already been backed for an India debut by former head coach Ravi Shastri – the ‘AI chip in bat’ discussion resurfaced when Star Sports host Jatin Sapru and former cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Aakash Chopra revisited the topic.

“Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have an AI chip in his bat?” Sapru asked, triggering hilarious yet stern reactions from the two former cricketers. Chopra likened Sooryavanshi to AI to a certain extent, pointing out similarities between the two that, honestly, are hard to ignore.

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“If you can ask such a question, then the answer is yes. The thing about AI is that we don’t know where it can go. We think there’s a ceiling, but five years later, we realise it has gone even further. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is that AI model. We saw Sachin Tendulkar play at 15 too, and we know how far he went. But the way this kid has started, I genuinely have no idea how far he can go. That’s why I call him AI.” Chopra said on Star Sports’ ‘Out or Not Out’ show.

Kaif serious Kaif appeared comparatively more serious, urging detractors to give the youngster his flowers for what he has achieved in such a short span of time. It was only a little over a year ago that he announced his arrival in the IPL with a record-breaking century against Gujarat Titans. Tales of his Rajasthan Royals trial have already become legendary. And when you consider the fact that he has already scored centuries in three of the four SENA nations, including a match-winning knock of 175 in the Under 19 World Cup just a few months ago, it becomes clear that Sooryavanshi is destined for greater things.

“What advantage does it add to the bat? Let’s assume there is an AI chip in it — even then, can someone guarantee a hundred? If they can, I’ll quit commentary. Broaden the bat, make it longer, do whatever you want, but if someone bats this well, you still have to respect the skill. The bat has no role to play here. It’s all about the skill set. He has been batting since the age of seven and has worked hard to improve his skills. I fold my hands. Please give the boy credit. He’s playing brilliantly and dominating attacks,” pointed out Kaif.