Vaibhav Sooryavanshi responds to claims of using ‘AI chip’ in his bat to elevate power-hitting

In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on their X account, Sooryavanshi was asked directly: “Bat mein AI chip hai kya tumhare?” (Does your bat have an AI chip?) The question was not really about technology. It was about disbelief. It was about the kind of batting that makes people reach for impossible explanations because the obvious one feels too ordinary.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has found the simplest answer to the strangest question around his remarkable IPL 2026 rise. After days of social media chatter over whether the Rajasthan Royals teenager’s bat had an “AI chip” hidden inside it, the 15-year-old responded with a smile, a shrug of innocence, and a line that may travel as far as some of his sixes.

“Bhagwan ne laga ke diya. Upar hi bola tha ki bat mein tumhare kuchh lagake de raha hoon. Usika istemaal kar raha hoon,” Sooryavanshi replied. (God has fitted it. He told me from above that he was putting something in my bat. I am just using that.)

The response came after Pakistan cricket analyst Dr Nauman Niaz had reacted to Sooryavanshi’s hitting with a dramatic joke, saying the teenager’s bat should be checked and that he should be sent to a lab, similar to how WADA conducts dope tests. He also said Sooryavanshi probably had an AI chip in his bat because his batting looked “unreal”. The comment was widely picked up because it carried the perfect social-media ingredients: a young prodigy, a wild-sounding line, and a performance level that already seemed to be bending normal cricketing language.

Vaibhav turns disbelief into a punchline Such remarks are often made when sport runs out of proportion. Every generation produces a few athletes whose skills seem to arrive before their age, body and experience can explain them. In Sooryavanshi’s case, that disbelief is sharper because of his age. A teenage batter is not expected to hit with such freedom, generate such clean power, or make experienced bowlers look as if they are reacting late to a game he has already understood.

That is why the “AI chip” comment travelled. It was not a technical claim. It was a language of astonishment. Cricket has always invented exaggerated phrases for rare talent. Batters are said to have “extra time”, bowlers are said to have “magic wrists”, and fielders are called “machines”. In the AI age, the metaphor has simply changed. What once would have been called genius or god-gifted timing now becomes a chip, a code, a lab test, an algorithm hidden inside the willow.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not merely being applauded; he is being processed by the audience. Every shot becomes evidence. Every six becomes a clip. Every impossible moment demands a theory.

His answer worked because it refused to enter that noise on its terms. He did not defend the bat. He did not explain his technique. He did not act offended. He simply moved the conversation from technology to faith, from accusation to humour, from lab testing to God’s gift.

For the Rajasthan Royals, the clip arrived at the perfect time. It showed a teenager who is not only producing astonishing shots but also carrying the sudden glare with ease. Indian cricket has seen enough young players crushed by premature noise, inflated labels and instant judgment. Sooryavanshi’s talent has already brought him attention. His response showed that he may also have the temperament to handle the circus around it.

The “AI chip” chatter may fade quickly, but the reply will stay. In a season where Sooryavanshi’s bat has already caused enough damage, his one-liner gave the story its cleanest finish: no chip, no lab, just a boy saying the gift came from above, and he is only using it.