'I hadn't even unpacked properly...': Priyank Panchal on 'pleasant surprise' ahead of South Africa tour

Priyank Panchal had been waiting for an opportunity for many years and he finally earned India call-up on Monday after senior opener Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa. Rohit's left-hamstring injury resurfaced during the team’s net session, leading to Panchal replacing him in the opening mix.

With 100 first-class matches under his belt with 7011 runs including 24 tons, the 31-year-old Panchal will be competing with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul at the top. Earlier, the India A skipper from Gujarat was also added as a reserve member for the home series against England.

Panchal on Twitter said he's "honoured" to be donning the India jersey and thanked the board for showing faith in him. "Thank you everyone for all your good wishes. Honoured to be donning the team India jersey. Thank you for showing faith in me @BCCI. Looking forward to the series!" he wrote.

Reacting to the "pleasant surprise", Panchal said that he's glad that his hard work and persistence have earned him the South Africa ticket.

"It was just three days back that I returned home from South Africa. I hadn't even unpacked properly, and now, I find myself landing in Mumbai (to join the Team India bio-bubble)," Panchal told the Times of India in an interview.

"I've been doing well since the last few years for Gujarat and India 'A', and I've been waiting for this chance for many years, but I didn't expect to get this chance. This is a pleasant surprise.

"It's natural to feel a bit low after not getting a chance while I was scoring so many runs. However, my personality is such that I was always thinking: 'What am I lacking now as a batsman? If I want to play for India, then what should I do to become more impactful? What kind of a game is required in international cricket? I'm glad that all my hard work and persistence have finally paid off," he added.

Panchal was also a part of the Parthiv Patel-led Gujarat team that won the Ranji Trophy. Having played in South Africa, the batter said he will look to make the most of his experience.

"The experience of having played in South Africa recently will surely help me. I'm glad I've played for India 'A' for the last four-five years. That's a big stage where I've played most of the international bowlers," he further said.

