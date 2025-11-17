'I just heard that Gambhir came out and said...': India coach urged to look into the mirror, gets sharp Kohli reminder

Head coach Gautam Gambhir is facing growing criticism after India fell to a home defeat against South Africa on a pitch designed to favour spin. Gambhir admitted the team management had specifically asked for a turning surface, but the plan unravelled as India went in with four spinners and still couldn’t deliver a result. The pressure has only intensified, with India now having lost four Tests under his tenure — including a rare home series defeat to New Zealand — prompting serious questions about his future in the red-ball setup. Gautam Gambhir reminded of Virat Kohli in sharp rebuke over India falling into same trap.(AFP)

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin delivered a sharp assessment of India’s recent approach under Gautam Gambhir, questioning their reliance on rank turners and the impact it has had on their renowned batting lineup. Highlighting a shift away from India’s traditional strengths.

"They've done it twice now under Gambhir. They play their best cricket when, its not about turning wickets but building scoreboard pressure with their runs. They have taken their world-class batters out of the game. I just think they are leaving too much to chance. India play their best cricket when they put a big total on the board and then they make the opposition claustrophobic with their fields. Their spinners are better than anyone on that surface but their batters are actually not that good players of spin on a surface like that," he said on the 'Willow Talk Cricket Podcast'.

India have clearly stepped into a transition phase following the Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and the uncertainty in their batting order has begun to show. Recent performances have exposed glaring gaps, and the decision to drop Sai Sudharsan — who had been settling in at No. 3 — for the Eden Gardens Test, with Washington Sundar taking his place, only added to the criticism surrounding the team’s selection choices.

“When Virat Kohli took over as captain…”

Haddin didn’t hold back while analysing India’s Test struggles, questioning their approach with the bat and the team management’s choices. He suggested India’s current tactics are inviting unnecessary risk and empowering even modest spinners, a stark contrast to the Virat Kohli-led era.

"When Virat Kohli took over as captain back then, they batted long and put scoreboard pressure. They are leaving too much to chance. It brings ordinary spinners into the game. You just have people who can throw the ball and the wicket will do the rest. I heard that Gambhir came out and said we are happy with the surface we are playing on. This cost them against New Zealand as well," he added.