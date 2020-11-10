‘I’m a bit surprised he’s not going to be there’ – Steve Waugh on Virat Kohli taking paternity leave amid Australia Tests

cricket

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:20 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has granted Indian captain Virat Kohli as a paternity leave as he is expecting his first child in in January 2021. He will return to India after playing the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Adelaide.

Kohli’s unavailability in the last three matches of the Test series hasn’t been appreciated by a few people in the Australian cricketing circle.

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh is ‘a bit disappointed’ as the Indian captain’s absence will be a major blow to broadcasters and cricket chiefs already feeling the effects of a pandemic-affected year.

“I’m a little bit disappointed he’s not going to be there, and a bit surprised. This was really shaping up as one the key series of his whole career after he’s achieved just about everything. But obviously family comes first.

However, Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley is not surprised by Virat Kohli’s withdrawal from three Test matches here as he prepares for fatherhood in January, taking solace from the fact that the superstar will be there for a major part of the eagerly-awaited showdown across formats.

“When they announced their pregnancy earlier, I think it was always on the cards,” Hockley told Sydney radio station SEN.

“We’re thrilled Virat is coming out for three ODIs, three T20s, the first ever day-night Test against India and we have to respect the fact he wants to be there for the birth of his first child. Clearly, (he is) one of the game’s absolute superstars. We’re looking forward to seeing him here for seven out of the 10 matches,” he added.

Hockley said both teams have enough stars to ensure that cricket fans will be hooked to the series.

“You’ve got a good number of players from both sides who played the last series in Australia which India won. There’ll be a huge amount to play for ... it will be fascinating series,” said Hockley.

Virat Kohli will captain India in three ODIs and as many T20 internationals. He will also lead the side in the first Test which is going to be a day-night affair in Adelaide before returning. The second game will be the Boxing Day Test, scheduled to begin on December 26 in MCG while the third and fourth will be played in Sydney and Brisbane, on January 5 and 15 respectively.