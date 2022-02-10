'I made the decisions but someone else took its credit': Rahane fires cryptic shot about India's Test win in Australia

One year ago, Ajinkya Rahane was at the forefront of India's memorable Test series win in Australia, but today the same people who had made him the toast of the nation, want the batter out of the team. Rahane last played in the Test series in South Africa, scoring 136 runs from three matches, including one half-century, and in order to prolong his career, the batter is currently focussed towards playing the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai.

In a startling revelation though, Rahane, the former India Test vice-captain took a cryptic dig at certain people, saying they took away the credit for his hard work, referring to India's 2-1 win in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With Virat Kohli back home to be there for the birth of his first child, Rahane led the team spiritedly in Australia as India - who were rolled over for 36 in the first Test in Adelaide - won Test matches in Melbourne and Brisbane, and drew at Sydney.

"I know what I did there. I don't need to say this to anybody. And that's not my nature that I will go and take credit. Yes, there were a few things, for which I made the decisions on the field and dressing room but somebody else too the credit. What was important for me was that we won the series and that was a historical series. For me, that was really special," Rahane told veteran sports journalist Boria Majumdar on his show 'Backstage with Boria'.

However, since his match-winning 112 at MCG in December of 2020, runs have dried up for Rahane. Since January of 2021, Rahane has featured in 15 Tests and has scored only three half-centuries. With emerging of Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma being told that their India run might be over, returning to the Ranji Trophy and getting some runs could be a last ditch effort on Rahane's part.

"The reactions that came later, or the credit that was taken, or whatever was spoken or emerged on the media… things like 'We did this. It was our decision. It was our call,'. It's what they had to say but from my end, I knew what decisions I took. We also spoke to the management but inside me, I would laugh knowing the modestly which I had shown and what followed," he added.

