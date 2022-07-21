'I will tell Virat you said hi': Pakistan fan recalls 15-minute chat with Rohit in lucky meeting at a London restaurant

Team India enjoyed a stellar outing in the white-ball series against England, beating the side 2-1 in both, T20Is and ODIs. India registered straightforward victories in the both T20I matches before conceding a narrow loss in the final game of the series; similarly, the Rohit Sharma-led side secured a 10-wicket win in the first ODI before England forced a decider with a victory at Lord's. The duo of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, then, shined in the 261-run chase as India took the series.

Many former Indian cricketers were also in England throughout the series and last week, a video went viral where former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was mobbed by fans on the street of London. Earlier this week, a Pakistan fan recalled how he luckily got a chance to meet Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav as the duo arrived at a London restaurant for dinner. The fan, who was accompanied by a friend, shot a video and also clicked pictures with the Indian cricketing duo, and in an interview with paktv.tv, the fan – Ahmed – recalled his conversation with Rohit.

"I was in London with a friend. We went out for dinner in a hotel and we had no idea that we would be meeting Rohit Sharma there. We were in the Oxford Circus, there a guy came and said Rohit Sharma and other Indian players are coming here. We thought he was joking at first.

“Then they came, and we requested them to shoot a video and click some photos with us. They came and had a conversation with us. They also took pictures. They spent 10-15 minutes with us. They had to go somewhere else, and their family was waiting,” said the fan in the interview.

He also revealed that Rohit said he will say hi on the fan's behalf to Virat Kohli.

"They were quite humble and friendly. They behaved as if we were friends. We told them everyone in Pakistan loves them. I also talked about Virat Kohli with Rohit, I told him I was a big fan of him and Kohli. Rohit said, “I will tell Virat you said hi',” said the fan.

When asked about the conversation he had with Rohit, the fan said, "I told him that people like you in Pakistan. I recorded a video asking him to say hi to everyone.

“He said ‘I know that, I receive a lot of messages from Pakistan. The players and fans from Pakistan also support us’. It was a very positive conversation.”

After a successful white-ball outing in England, Team India arrived in the West Indies on Wednesday for the three-match ODI series. A number of first-teamers including Rohit, Kohli, Pant, Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah among others are resting for the series. In addition, Kohli, Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal are also rested for the T20Is against the Windies.

