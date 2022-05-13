Bishop, Vettori turn against ex-India opener during Umran Malik's India call-up debate; 'No one in the world has that'

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been on a four-match losing streak in the 2022 Indian Premier League but remain in contention for a playoff spot in the season. The SRH began with two successive losses, but went on to win five consecutive games before losing form. With 3 games remaining for the side, Kane Williamson and his men will look to regain their lost touch and would be expecting consistent performances from one of their star bowlers, Umran Malik. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'My goodness. How fast is he running between the wicket': Australia legend says MS Dhoni has 'defied his age' this IPL

The 22-year-old speedster took the IPL by storm with his stunning pace, and holds the record for the fastest delivery bowled in the league (157 kph). Malik also took his first-ever five-wicket haul in the league this season, and his consistent performances in the season have given rise to calls for his India call-up. Many fans and former cricketers have opined that Umran should be included in India's limited-overs squad, and should also be considered for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

During a discussion on ESPNCricinfo, former India batter Aakash Chopra opined that Umran is “not yet ready” to play for India; his statement met with disagreement from West Indies' Ian Bishop and former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Umran Malik is not yet ready to play for India. Ofcourse, we are very excited to see him play. As Indians, this is what excites us the most. I think the kid is still raw, still learning the ropes. There will be time he plays for India, but he is not ready based on the last couple of games,” Aakash said.

Bishop, however, insisted that Umran should be in the Indian squad even if he doesn't get games, adding that rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami would be a learning experience for the youngster.

“The guy bowled at 157. He has something that I think no one else in the world has, I can't think of anyone in the world who has it. I think if he gets into the squad, he may not have to play immediately. Among Bumrah, Shami, one or two others, (being alongside them) would be important for his learning even more than, say, going on a few 'A' tours. He, sure enough, is learning in this IPL,” said Bishop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vettori, meanwhile, said, “Bish (Bishop) made all the points for me.”

In reply, Aakash clarified that he stated that he meant Umran isn't ready to be included in the Indian playing XI yet.

“I just repeat myself. Umran Malik is not ready to play for India. I'm okay to have him in the squad. But to play for India, I think there is time,” said the former India opener.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON