Ian Bishop's gigantic encounter with 6'6" tall RR leg-spinner, asked 'why isn't this giant playing against SRH tonight?'

Rajasthan Royals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a place in the IPL 2024 final on Friday night. The Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Eliminator match on Wednesday, clinching their first win of the month after a five-match winless run. The win was particularly special as their opponents were on a six-match winning streak, making an incredible comeback and having the momentum going to the Eliminator. Ian Bishop posts a picture with RR's young net bowler Yash(X)

They take on the Sunrisers in Chennai and ahead of the match, former West Indies pacer and broadcaster Ian Bishop posted a picture with one of RR's net bowlers, which sparked significant interest on social media. The bowler in question was a spinner named Yash; what made him standout was his height, which stands at 6'6 – an unfamiliar number for an average bowler, let alone spinner, from India.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Met this 18 year old @rajasthanroyals leg spinning net bowler yesterday as we travelled to Chennai. I am 6ft 6 1/2inchs tall. And he has me covered so he is at least 6ft 6 inches tall. His name is Yash & he is from Bengaluru,” wrote Bishop as he posted a picture with the bowler.

Bishop is known for being well-versed with knowledge on the local players wherever he commentates and he received praise on spotting the young talent from RR. A fan also asked why RR hadn't picked him in the main squad for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Winner faces KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to enter the IPL 2024 final earlier this week when they clinched a rather one-sided win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. KKR had also topped the league standings; in the first qualifier, KKR bowled SRH out on 159 before chasing down the target in just 13.4 overs.

The Knight Riders will be eyeing a third IPL title; interestingly, both of their trophy victories so far came under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, and the former India batter returned to the side ahead of the ongoing season in mentor's role.