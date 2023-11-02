ICC CWC 2023: Marco Jansen two wickets away from breaking South Africa's World Cup record

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): South African bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen on Thursday climbed up the record charts to become Proteas bowler with the second-highest amount of wickets in a single ICC Cricket World Cup edition.

Jansen achieved this upward movement in record charts during the World Cup match against New Zealand in Pune.

Jansen in the match took 3/31 in eight overs at an economy rate of 3.87. He took the wickets of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee.

In seven matches, Jansen has taken 16 wickets at an average of 20.06 and an economy rate of 5.83, with the best bowling figures of 3/31.

The tall all-rounder has also delivered some solid performances with the bat, scoring 143 runs in six innings at an average of 47.66 and a strike rate of over 128, with the best score of 75*.

The most wickets by a South African in a single World Cup edition are by Lance Klusner (17 in 1999 Cricket World Cup) and Morne Morkel (17 in 2015 Cricket World Cup).

Coming to the match, NZ elected to field first and Proteas put on 357/4 in their 50 overs. Quinton de Kock (114 in 116 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes) slammed his fourth century of the tournament while Rassie van der Dussen made a return to form after a brief slump with 133 in 118 balls, consisting of nine fours and five sixes. This was his second century of the tournament. David Miller provided the finishing touches with 53 in 30 balls, with two fours and four sixes.

Tim Southee (2/77) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ. Trent Boult and James Neesham took a wicket each.

New Zealand fumbled heavily in their chase of 358 and were bundled out for 167 in 35.3 overs. Glenn Phillips (60 in 50 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Will Young (33 in 37 balls, with five fours) were lone warriors for Kiwis.

Keshav Maharaj (4/46) and Jansen were the pick of the bowlers for SA. Gerald Coetzee took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada got one wicket.

Rassie got the 'Player of the Match' award.

South Africa moved to the top of the World Cup 2023 points table with a thumping 190-run victory in Pune. Meanwhile, New Zealand's NRR took a big hit as they slid below Australia into fourth. (ANI)

