ICC passes verdict on Perth pitch that ended Test in two days, produced shortest Ashes match since 1888

The ICC has handed the Perth Stadium surface used for the whirlwind Ashes Test its highest rating of “very good,” even though the match wrapped up in less than two days — making it the shortest Ashes Test since 1888 and one of the briefest Tests ever played on Australian soil. Australia's Scott Boland appeals for the dismissal of England's Ben Duckett(REUTERS)

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle praised the pitch for offering strong carry, reliable bounce and minimal early seam movement, noting in his report that it met the criteria for a balanced contest under the ICC’s four-tier grading system. The lively surface produced 19 wickets on the opening day, setting the tone for a furious contest dominated by fast bowling.

The Test lasted just 847 deliveries, with both attacks slicing through batting line-ups before Australia surged to a seven-wicket victory. Mitchell Starc’s 7 for 58 set up England’s collapse on day one, only for Ben Stokes to respond with five wickets as Australia stumbled to 123 for 9 by stumps. England appeared to have taken command early on day two, stretching their lead to triple digits, but Scott Boland cut through their middle order, leaving Australia a target of 205. In the most decisive passage of the match, Travis Head smashed 123 off 83 balls after being promoted to open, powering Australia to the chase inside 29 overs.

Australian captain Steven Smith suggested the pitch had actually begun to settle by the evening session of day two, echoing conditions seen at Perth last season when wickets tumbled early before the surface eased for batting.

Cricket Australia Backs Pitch Despite Big Revenue Loss

Cricket Australia welcomed the ICC’s verdict, with chief of cricket James Allsopp saying the rating validated their belief that the pitch provided an even contest. He acknowledged the disappointment for spectators who had bought tickets for days three and four — revenue CA estimates at AUD 3–4 million — but stressed that the fast-paced nature of the match showcased elite skill and excitement.

The dramatic finish has added intrigue ahead of next week’s day-night Test at the Gabba, where curator Dave Sandurski insists Brisbane will offer a fairer, longer-lasting surface despite hotter conditions that could accelerate drying.