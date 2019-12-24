ICC posts astonishing statistics for Virat Kohli in this decade

cricket

It was a decade to remember for Virat Kohli as the Indian cricket team skipper dominated the show for his country on the global stage. From winning the ICC World Cup in 2011 to guiding his team to countless victories, the right-hander regularly produced brilliant knocks. The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a picture of Kohli on Twitter with some amazing statistics which clearly show the gulf between him and the other current cricketers.

“Virat Kohli this decade: 5,775 more international runs than anyone else, 22 more international hundreds than anyone else,” he tweeted.

Virat Kohli in ODIs this decade:

- Most runs (11125)

- Most 100s: 42

- Most 50s: 52

- Most Man of the match: 35

- Most Man of the series: 7

- Most fours: 1038

- Most catches as a fielder: 117

- Most matches: 227

In the recently concluded series against West Indies, Kohli was able to produce a brilliant show to clinch the series for his side and after the encounter, he also spoke about how this year has been a good one for Indian cricket and how the pain of defeat in the 2019 World Cup semi-final still lingers on.

“2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket. Apart from the 30 minutes in the World Cup, it’s been a great year. We’ll keep chasing that ICC trophy. But apart from that, the way we’ve played has been satisfying. Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere - them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge achievement,” he further added.