e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Cricket / ICC posts astonishing statistics for Virat Kohli in this decade

ICC posts astonishing statistics for Virat Kohli in this decade

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a picture of Virat Kohli on Twitter with some amazing statistics which clearly show the gulf between him and the other current cricketers.

cricket Updated: Dec 24, 2019 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer.
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer.(AFP)
         

It was a decade to remember for Virat Kohli as the Indian cricket team skipper dominated the show for his country on the global stage. From winning the ICC World Cup in 2011 to guiding his team to countless victories, the right-hander regularly produced brilliant knocks. The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a picture of Kohli on Twitter with some amazing statistics which clearly show the gulf between him and the other current cricketers.

READ: Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut

“Virat Kohli this decade: 5,775 more international runs than anyone else, 22 more international hundreds than anyone else,” he tweeted.

Virat Kohli in ODIs this decade:

- Most runs (11125)

- Most 100s: 42

- Most 50s: 52

- Most Man of the match: 35

- Most Man of the series: 7

- Most fours: 1038

- Most catches as a fielder: 117

- Most matches: 227

In the recently concluded series against West Indies, Kohli was able to produce a brilliant show to clinch the series for his side and after the encounter, he also spoke about how this year has been a good one for Indian cricket and how the pain of defeat in the 2019 World Cup semi-final still lingers on.

READ: India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC

“2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket. Apart from the 30 minutes in the World Cup, it’s been a great year. We’ll keep chasing that ICC trophy. But apart from that, the way we’ve played has been satisfying. Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere - them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge achievement,” he further added.

tags
top news
‘PM Modi was right, no pan-India discussion on NRC right now’: Amit Shah
‘PM Modi was right, no pan-India discussion on NRC right now’: Amit Shah
‘No link between National Register of Citizens and National Population Register’: Amit Shah
‘No link between National Register of Citizens and National Population Register’: Amit Shah
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news