ICC U19 World Cup: New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 live score - Rakibul’s strike puts BAN U19 on top

cricket

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 14:32 IST

U19 World Cup live score: Bangladesh U19 got early wickets opting to bowl first after winning the toss against New Zealand U19 in the second semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Off-spinner Shamim Hossain dismissed the danger man Rhys Mariu in the second over of the match and then Rakibul Hasan found the outside edge off White’s bat. India have already booked their spot in the final courtesy a 10-wicket victory over Pakistan. The winner of this match will them in the final.

Live score of New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19:

14:29 hrs: Rakibul giving troubles to the New Zealand batters. He is asking questions with every ball and no wonder the captain has given him two slips.

14:20 hrs: Rakibul strikes! White goes for the drive but ends up getting a faint tickle to the keeper, NZ U19 have lost their second wicket. A tossed up delivery inviting the drive and White took the bait, Rakibul is over the moon. Bangladesh U19 on top.

14:12 hrs:Grip and turn! Left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan starts off with a maiden but what would excite the Bangladesh side, is that he got two of his balls to grip and turn in the very first of over. End of the first powerplay, New Zealand U19 have reached 26 for 1.

14:07 hrs: Bowling change! First bowling change for Bangladesh. Right-arm medium pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib replaces off-spinner Shamim, after he went for two fours in the previous over.

14:00 hrs: FOUR! First bad delivery that Shoriful has bowled today and White takes full advantage of it. A juicy half volley on the pads and White flicks through the gap to collect a boundary. New Zealand are slowing regaining composure.

13:56 hrs: Consecutive fours! Lellman gets off the mark with a boundary on his 9th delivery and then follows it up another booming cover drive, just what the doctor ordered for New Zealand after a sedate start. Off-spinner Shamim has now got something to think about.

13:52 hrs: Left-arm medium pacer Shoriful Islam concedes the first run off the bat on his 18th delivery. Shoriful had bowled consecutive maidens to start with.

13:47 hrs:Two consecutive maidens, Bangladesh bowlers are on top right now. Shoriful and Shamim have been on the money, providing no room whatsoever to Lellman and White.

13:40 hrs: Bangladesh strike early! Off-spinner Shamim Hossain gets a wicket in his first over and it’s that of the danger man Rhys Mariu. A tossed up wide delivery and it kept drifting away from the right-hander, Mariu had to reach out for the drive, didn’t cover for the drift and gets a thick edge, simple catch for Tanzid at slip..

New Zealand U19 (Playing XI): Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Quinn Sunde(w), Nicholas Lidstone, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, David Hancock

Bangladesh U19 (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali(w/c), Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad