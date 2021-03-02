Home / Cricket / ICC Women's ODI rankings: Mithali retains 9th spot, Mandhana drops two slots
ICC Women's ODI rankings: Mithali retains 9th spot, Mandhana drops two slots

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:21 PM IST
File photo of Mithali Raj(Getty Images)

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana slipped two places to sixth among batters but Jhulan Goswami retained her fifth spot among bowlers in the latest ICC women's ODI Players' rankings issued on Tuesday.

Another veteran Mithali Raj-- with 687 points -- remained at 9th to be the second Indian batswoman in the top 10. Mandhana has 732 points.

England opener Tammy Beaumont has rocketed five places to grab the top position after an excellent display in the three-match series against New Zealand which her team won 2-1.

Beaumont has overtaken the likes of West Indian Stafanie Taylor and New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite to top the list and now leads Australia captain Meg Lanning by 16 points.

Besides Goswami (691), Poonam Yadav (679), Shikha Pandey (675) and Deepti Sharma (639) are the other Indian bowlers in the top-10. All of them retained their previous ranking spots.

Jess Jonassen of Australia continued to top the bowling chart with 804 points, followed by compatriot Megan Schutt (735).

Among the all-rounders, Deepti Sharma retained her fourth spot with 359 points in the list headed by Ellyse Perry of Australia with 460 points.

