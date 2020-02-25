e-paper
Home / Cricket / ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Fans to former cricketers - Twitter celebrates 16-year old Shafali Verma

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Fans to former cricketers - Twitter celebrates 16-year old Shafali Verma

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, who opens the innings for India, was adjudged player of the match against Bangladesh after a whirlwind innings of 39 runs in just 17 balls.

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 13:57 IST
Perth: Indian batswoman Shafali Verma plays a shot against Bangladesh during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group match, in Perth, Australia.
Perth: Indian batswoman Shafali Verma plays a shot against Bangladesh during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group match, in Perth, Australia.(PTI)
         

The Indian women’s cricket team has made a great start to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with back to back victories. India’s seasoned bowlers came good against Australia and Bangladesh to help the team cruise to easy victories, but the cricketer who is generating the most amount of interest among fans is 16-year old prodigy Shafali Verma. The teenager has captured the imagination of fans and former cricketers with her power hitting display at the top of the order and social media is buzzing with discussions around her.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - India vs Bangladesh - Full Scorecard

Verma, who opens the innings for India, was adjudged player of the match against Bangladesh after a whirlwind innings of 39 runs in just 17 balls. He ability to clear the boundary has excited cricket pundits as she took a toll on the Bangladeshi bowlers in the powerplay, hitting 4 maximums and two boundaries.

“39 runs 17 balls 4 sixes 2 fours Shafali Verma, superstar...” tweeted ICC as it shared a video of Shafali. 

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - India vs Bangladesh - Highlights

Former England captain Nasser Hussain and Australian women’s cricketer Lisa Sthalekar were also excited on seeing Shafali’s power hitting and took to twitter to share their appreciation. 

 

A cricket fans went a step ahead and compared Shafali with former India men’s cricket team opener Virender Sehwag. 

Another fan used a Benjamin Button analogy to express her desire to be able to play like Shafali. 

Shafali will be a key figure in India’s campaign in this tournament and looks good to be an important part of this team for several years to come. Her ability to hit the big shots will hold her in stead in women’s cricket where power hitters have so far been a rarity.

