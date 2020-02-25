ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Fans to former cricketers - Twitter celebrates 16-year old Shafali Verma

cricket

The Indian women’s cricket team has made a great start to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with back to back victories. India’s seasoned bowlers came good against Australia and Bangladesh to help the team cruise to easy victories, but the cricketer who is generating the most amount of interest among fans is 16-year old prodigy Shafali Verma. The teenager has captured the imagination of fans and former cricketers with her power hitting display at the top of the order and social media is buzzing with discussions around her.

Verma, who opens the innings for India, was adjudged player of the match against Bangladesh after a whirlwind innings of 39 runs in just 17 balls. He ability to clear the boundary has excited cricket pundits as she took a toll on the Bangladeshi bowlers in the powerplay, hitting 4 maximums and two boundaries.

“39 runs 17 balls 4 sixes 2 fours Shafali Verma, superstar...” tweeted ICC as it shared a video of Shafali.

Shafali Verma, superstar 💫@oppo Clear in Every Shot | #T20WorldCup | #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/ZOV7IC11BE — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2020

Former England captain Nasser Hussain and Australian women’s cricketer Lisa Sthalekar were also excited on seeing Shafali’s power hitting and took to twitter to share their appreciation.

This girl can seriously play ! #shafali — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 24, 2020

Get to a TV quick and watch this 16 year old. Shafali Verma 💥💥💥💥 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) February 24, 2020

A cricket fans went a step ahead and compared Shafali with former India men’s cricket team opener Virender Sehwag.

Watching Shafali Verma is like watching @virendersehwag. Absolutely no fear at all ❤️#ICCT20WorldCup #INDvBAN — Kartikeya Raaj Singh (@krs_19) February 24, 2020

Another fan used a Benjamin Button analogy to express her desire to be able to play like Shafali.

If I aged like Benjamin Button, I'd wish to be Shafali Verma when I grow up!



What a fearless striker. Incredible power. And she's such a quick learner.



Dear NZ, bring on the short ball!#T20WorldCup — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) February 24, 2020

Shafali will be a key figure in India’s campaign in this tournament and looks good to be an important part of this team for several years to come. Her ability to hit the big shots will hold her in stead in women’s cricket where power hitters have so far been a rarity.