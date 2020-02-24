India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh field first

cricket

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:06 IST

India vs Bangladesh, live score and updates: After their stunning victory over defending champions Australia in the opener, the Indian eves would look to continue the momentum when they take on Bangladesh in a Women’s T20 World Cup clash in Perth on Monday. The Indian bowlers were the star of the show in the first match and now, on a helpful track in Perth, they would be expected to keep a lid over Bangladesh. The side would also hope Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur find form in this match.

India vs Bangladesh live score and updates:

16:05 hrs: Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first.

16:00 hrs: In the last five meetings between the two sides, India lead 3-2 on head-to-head record against Bangladesh.

15:12 hrs: A confident Indian side will take on Bangladesh in their second match of the ongoing ICC T20 world cup in Perth. After a convincing win over hosts Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur and company would hope to put in a dominant performance here.