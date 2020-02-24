e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh field first

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh field first

India vs Bangladesh: Catch all the live score and updates from India vs Bangladesh match at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

cricket Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs Bangladesh, T20 world cup: Live score and updates
India vs Bangladesh, T20 world cup: Live score and updates(AP)
         

India vs Bangladesh, live score and updates: After their stunning victory over defending champions Australia in the opener, the Indian eves would look to continue the momentum when they take on Bangladesh in a Women’s T20 World Cup clash in Perth on Monday. The Indian bowlers were the star of the show in the first match and now, on a helpful track in Perth, they would be expected to keep a lid over Bangladesh. The side would also hope Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur find form in this match.

India vs Bangladesh live score and updates:

16:05 hrs: Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first.

16:00 hrs: In the last five meetings between the two sides, India lead 3-2 on head-to-head record against Bangladesh.

15:12 hrs: A confident Indian side will take on Bangladesh in their second match of the ongoing ICC T20 world cup in Perth. After a convincing win over hosts Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur and company would hope to put in a dominant performance here.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Vehicles, houses set on fire by mobs in east Delhi’s Maujpur
Vehicles, houses set on fire by mobs in east Delhi’s Maujpur
‘Very distressing’: Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes
‘Very distressing’: Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Air Force One: US President Donald Trump’s flying Oval Office
Air Force One: US President Donald Trump’s flying Oval Office
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Realme X50 Pro launched in India: Specs and price
Realme X50 Pro launched in India: Specs and price
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news