ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co to face England in semis

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:59 IST

India will take on England in the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals, it was decided on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies here.The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point each which was enough to push the former to the top spot with seven points, leaving England second.

England, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stage, face India on Thursday in a repeat semifinal of the 2018 edition.

Back then, England had beaten India before losing the final to Australia.

India, who are aiming to make their maiden final, topped the group stage with four wins in as many games.

The second semifinal between South Africa and four-time champions Australia will also be played on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.