e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co to face England in semis

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co to face England in semis

England, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stage, face India on Thursday in a repeat semifinal of the 2018 edition. 

cricket Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:59 IST
PTI
PTI
Sydney
File image of India T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur speaking to players during a match.
File image of India T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur speaking to players during a match.(PTI)
         

India will take on England in the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals, it was decided on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies here.The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point each which was enough to push the former to the top spot with seven points, leaving England second.

Also Read: ‘This is a different India team’: Brett Lee on India’s fate in women T20 WC

England, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stage, face India on Thursday in a repeat semifinal of the 2018 edition. 

Back then, England had beaten India before losing the final to Australia.

Also Read: South Africa whip Pakistan to make T20 World Cup semi-finals

India, who are aiming to make their maiden final, topped the group stage with four wins in as many games.

The second semifinal between South Africa and four-time champions Australia will also be played on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Amid coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
Amid coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
‘Not acceptable’: India rebuts Iranian minister’s comment on Delhi violence
‘Not acceptable’: India rebuts Iranian minister’s comment on Delhi violence
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV makes its official debut
Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV makes its official debut
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news