Women’s T20 World Cup: ‘Virat Kohli of women’s cricket’ - Former New Zealand cricketer heaps praise on India batswoman

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:59 IST

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris paid the ultimate tribute to India batswoman Smriti Mandhana as he compared her to men’s team captain Virat Kohli. Styris paid rich compliments to Mandhana while commentating during the first day of first Test between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

Styris also stated that Mandhana has the capability to make a big impact to women’s cricket, similar to how legendary Windies skipper Viv Richards changed one-day internationals.

“She’s (Smriti Mandhana) the Virat Kohli of women’s cricket. And will be remembered as someone who changed women’s cricket much like Viv Richards did a long time ago in men’s cricket,” Scott Styris during commentary on IND vs NZ 1st Test.

Mandhana, however, didn’t get off to a great start with the bat in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. She was dismissed for just 10 runs against Australia in India’s tournament opener. But that didn’t change the outcome of the contest as the ‘Women in Blue’ recorded a comfortable 17-run victory over the defending champions.

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bowled an outstanding spell to steer India to victory. Put in to bat, India struggled to a below par 132 before Poonam (4/19 in 4 overs) foxed the Aussies with her googlies, turning the match decisively into her team’s favour. Australia, who have won the competition four times in six editions, were all out for 115 in 19.5 overs.

India will next take on Bangladesh in their second group A clash at WACA in Perth on Monday.