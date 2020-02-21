India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, T20 World Cup: Mandhana dropped in second over

cricket

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma are off to a slow and cautious start. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first against India women in the first match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Sydney on Friday. Defending champions Australia are once again favourites to lift the title but as Mithali Raj said, that India won’t be pushovers. In the recently, concluded tri-series involving India, Australia and England, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, reached the finals and looked well set to lift the trophy but a middle-order collapse meant they lost the final to Australia. India women would be hoping for a better show against Australia in the first match of the World Cup.

13:36 hrs:FOUR! Smriti Mandhana makes Australia pay for the dropped chance. Hits back to back boundaries to get India going.

13:35 hrs: DROP! That was big chance. Perry bowls it short and Mandhana goes for her trademark pull but fails to get it from the middle of the bat. An easy catch is dropped at short mid-wicket.

13:32hrs: The first runs areon the board. Shefali Verma takes a single to get off the mark. Australia going in with spin first up. The off spin of Strand.Just 2 runs off the first over.

13:20 hrs: The national anthems are done and the players are out in the middle. Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and 16-year old Shefali Verma need to give India a big start in this opening encounter

13:08 hrs:Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

13:02 hrs: Australia captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.

12:57 hrs:“I think every World Cup is different but I think in terms of the build up this one feels pretty special. The atmosphere already is kind of one you really want to savour,” said Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

12:52 hrs: “If you want to win a big tournament like the World Cup, you have to come up as a team and that’s what we’re looking to do,” said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the IND W vs AUS W T20 World Cup match.

12:48 hrs: Vlaeminck blow for Australia!The hosts were dealt a heavy blow as young pacer Tayla Vlaeminck ruled out of the tournament with a foot injury. Off-spinner Molly Strano was drafted in as her replacement.

12:40 hrs: Eyes on young guns! While the onus to put a big total will be on Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, all eyes will be on teenagers Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma in this World Cup.

12:35 hrs: Middle-order worry for India! India’s top order has been functioning like a well-oiled machine led by Smriti Mandhana but the middle-order is what will keep then on their toes against a strong side like Australia.

12:30 hrs: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup between defending champions India and Australia.